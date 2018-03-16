Volkswagen Group boosts vehicle deliveries again in February

In the first two months of 2018, the Volkswagen Group delivered more than 1.6 million vehicles to its customers throughout the world. In the month of February, the Group handed over 737,700 new vehicles to customers. “At the beginning of the year, the Volkswagen Group remains on track for growth: especially the regions of Europe and Asia have developed positively. In overall terms, the Group grew worldwide deliveries by 7.2 percent in February,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft. “Our top priority is still to strengthen the trust of our customers in our brands and products,” Kappler added.

In the region of Europe, the Group recorded a significant rise in deliveries in February: 330,900 vehicles (+ 7.3 percent) were handed over to customers. The Western European markets purchased 268,700 vehicles, an increase of 6.3 percent. Of this figure, the home market Germany accounted for 101,800 units (+4.5 percent). The delivery figures of the Russian market, which were once again good, had a positive impact on the results for Central and Eastern Europe. In this region, 62,100 new vehicles were handed over to customers of the Group (+12.0 percent).

In the North American region, the Group delivered 69,200 vehicles to customers, recording a rise of 2.8 percent in February. This figure includes 46,700 vehicles delivered in the US market, corresponding to a rise of 9.3 percent. In South America, the Group delivered 77,900 vehicles in January and February (+3.9 percent). In the first two months of the year, 41,700 units were handed over to customers in Brazil, corresponding to growth of 6.9 percent.

In January and February, the Group delivered 698,800 vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region, representing a rise of 13.4 percent. In the month of February, 277,300 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the region. In China, 253,200 customers received a vehicle from the Volkswagen Group, an increase of 13.5 percent. Especially the SUV offensive of Group brands in China compensated for the seasonal effects of the Chinese New Year.

Deliveries to customers by markets February

2018 February

2017 Change (%) Jan- Feb.

2018 Jan- Feb.

2017 Change (%) Europe 330,900 308,200 +7.3 663,500 623,500 +6.4 Western Europe 268,700 252,800 +6.3 547,000 518,000 +5.6 Germany 101,800 97,400 +4.5 199,700 188,600 +5.9 Central and Eastern Europe 62,100 55,500 +12.0 116,400 105,500 +10.3 Russia 15,800 13,100 +20.1 27,700 23,000 +20.4 North America 69,200 67,300 +2.8 137,200 133,900 +2.4 USA 46,700 42,800 +9.3 91,000 84,300 +8.0 South America 30,000 35,400 -15.2 77,900 75,000 +3.9 Brazil 13,600 19,700 -30.9 41,700 39,000 +6.9 Asia-Pacific 277,300 248,500 +11.6 698,800 616,500 +13.4 China 253,200 223,100 +13.5 651,800 567,100 +14.9 Worldwide 737,700 688,000 +7.2 1,636,300 1,504,200 +8.8