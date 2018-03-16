Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > Volkswagen Group boosts vehicle deliveries again in February

Volkswagen Group boosts vehicle deliveries again in February

March 16, 2018

  • More than 1.6 million vehicles handed over to customers in January and February (+8.8 percent)
  • 737,700 new vehicles delivered in February (+7,2 percent)
  • Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales: “At the beginning of the year, the Volkswagen Group remains on track for growth: especially the regions of Europe and Asia have developed positively. Our top priority is still to strengthen the trust of our customers in our brands and products.”

In the first two months of 2018, the Volkswagen Group delivered more than 1.6 million vehicles to its customers throughout the world. In the month of February, the Group handed over 737,700 new vehicles to customers. “At the beginning of the year, the Volkswagen Group remains on track for growth: especially the regions of Europe and Asia have developed positively. In overall terms, the Group grew worldwide deliveries by 7.2 percent in February,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft. “Our top priority is still to strengthen the trust of our customers in our brands and products,” Kappler added.

In the region of Europe, the Group recorded a significant rise in deliveries in February: 330,900 vehicles (+ 7.3 percent) were handed over to customers. The Western European markets purchased 268,700 vehicles, an increase of 6.3 percent. Of this figure, the home market Germany accounted for 101,800 units (+4.5 percent). The delivery figures of the Russian market, which were once again good, had a positive impact on the results for Central and Eastern Europe. In this region, 62,100 new vehicles were handed over to customers of the Group (+12.0 percent).

In the North American region, the Group delivered 69,200 vehicles to customers, recording a rise of 2.8 percent in February. This figure includes 46,700 vehicles delivered in the US market, corresponding to a rise of 9.3 percent. In South America, the Group delivered 77,900 vehicles in January and February (+3.9 percent). In the first two months of the year, 41,700 units were handed over to customers in Brazil, corresponding to growth of 6.9 percent.

In January and February, the Group delivered 698,800 vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region, representing a rise of 13.4 percent. In the month of February, 277,300 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the region. In China, 253,200 customers received a vehicle from the Volkswagen Group, an increase of 13.5 percent. Especially the SUV offensive of Group brands in China compensated for the seasonal effects of the Chinese New Year.

Deliveries to customers by markets

February
2018

February
2017

Change (%)

Jan- Feb.
2018

Jan- Feb.
2017

Change (%)
Europe

330,900

308,200

+7.3

663,500

623,500

+6.4
Western Europe

268,700

252,800

+6.3

547,000

518,000

+5.6
          Germany

101,800

97,400

+4.5

199,700

188,600

+5.9
Central and Eastern Europe

62,100

55,500

+12.0

116,400

105,500

+10.3
          Russia

15,800

13,100

+20.1

27,700

23,000

+20.4
North America

69,200

67,300

+2.8

137,200

133,900

+2.4
          USA

46,700

42,800

+9.3

91,000

84,300

+8.0
South America

30,000

35,400

-15.2

77,900

75,000

+3.9
          Brazil

13,600

19,700

-30.9

41,700

39,000

+6.9
Asia-Pacific

277,300

248,500

+11.6

698,800

616,500

+13.4
          China

253,200

223,100

+13.5

651,800

567,100

+14.9
 

 
Worldwide

737,700

688,000

+7.2

1,636,300

1,504,200

+8.8

 

Deliveries to customers by brands

February
2018

February
2017

Change (%)

Jan- Feb.
2018

Jan- Feb.
2017

Change (%)
Volkswagen Passenger Cars

407,100

385,200

+5.7

940,600

883,500

+6.5
Audi

130,900

125,100

+4.6

280,000

249,100

+12.4
ŠKODA

92,800

81,200

+14.3

196,500

174,900

+12.3
SEAT

39,900

31,700

+25.9

78,800

64,000

+23.1
Porsche

17,700

16,100

+9.8

40,100

36,100

+11.0
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

31,600

33,300

-5.3

66,000

68,300

-3.3
MAN

9,700

8,100

+19.2

18,000

14,500

+23.8
Scania

7,100

6,300

+12.9

14,300

11,800

+21.1
             
Volkswagen Group (total)

737,700

688,000

+7.2

1,636,300

1,504,200

+8.8

 

