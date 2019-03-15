Volkswagen Group boosts market shares in February

Group brands deliver 724,400 vehicles throughout the world in February

Market shares expanded in a shrinking overall market

Product offensive with more than 90 new models in 2019

Slight increase in deliveries expected for the year as a whole

In February, the Volkswagen Group handed 724,400 vehicles over to customers throughout the world, corresponding to a fall of 1.8 percent compared with February 2018. Volkswagen developed better than the overall world market, which continues to shrink, and the Group once again won market shares. This was the case in the regions of Western Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific. In the largest single market of China, deliveries fell significantly compared with the previous year (-7.4 percent), but the Group still performed better than the overall market, which remained weak. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales: “In February, the Volkswagen Group delivered slightly fewer vehicles than last year, but we were able to gain market shares in a shrinking overall market. Despite the market environment, which continues to be challenging as expected, we have therefore continued our solid start to the new year. With our broad-based product offensive, we are confident that we will once again record a slight increase in deliveries this year”. In 2019, the brands of the Volkswagen Group will launch over 90 new models.