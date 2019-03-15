Volkswagen Group boosts market shares in February

In February, the Volkswagen Group handed 724,400 vehicles over to customers throughout the world, corresponding to a fall of 1.8 percent compared with February 2018

   March 15, 2019
  • Group brands deliver 724,400 vehicles throughout the world in February
  • Market shares expanded in a shrinking overall market
  • Product offensive with more than 90 new models in 2019
  • Slight increase in deliveries expected for the year as a whole

In February, the Volkswagen Group handed 724,400 vehicles over to customers throughout the world, corresponding to a fall of 1.8 percent compared with February 2018. Volkswagen developed better than the overall world market, which continues to shrink, and the Group once again won market shares. This was the case in the regions of Western Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific. In the largest single market of China, deliveries fell significantly compared with the previous year (-7.4 percent), but the Group still performed better than the overall market, which remained weak. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales: “In February, the Volkswagen Group delivered slightly fewer vehicles than last year, but we were able to gain market shares in a shrinking overall market. Despite the market environment, which continues to be challenging as expected, we have therefore continued our solid start to the new year. With our broad-based product offensive, we are confident that we will once again record a slight increase in deliveries this year”. In 2019, the brands of the Volkswagen Group will launch over 90 new models.

Deliveries in the regions in February developed as follows:

In Europe, the brands of the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 334,400 vehicles in February 2019, 1.1 percent up on the same month last year. In Central and Eastern Europe, deliveries fell slightly by 1.5 percent to 61,100 vehicles. In Western Europe, the Group handed 273,300 vehicles over to customers, recording growth of 1.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, Group brands also recorded growth (+3.6 percent) with 105,500 vehicles delivered.

In North America, deliveries fell by 5.8 percent to 65,200 vehicles. In the USA , the Group recorded 44,400 deliveries, a drop of 5.1 percent compared with the same month of the previous year. In Mexico, the overall economic situation remained tense but the fall in deliveries, at 6.7 percent, was lower than in the preceding months. 14,500 vehicles were delivered.

In South America, the Volkswagen Group handed a total of 40,400 vehicles over to customers, recording strong growth of 34.3 percent compared with February 2018. This positive development was driven by Brazil, with 29,400 vehicles delivered (+115.9 percent). In addition to the very good performance of the Group brands, this development was due to the changeover to a new internal reporting method for South America. The significant decline in deliveries in Argentina was more than compensated for. In an overall market which continues to shrink, 6,300 vehicles were delivered (-46.4 percent) in the country.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Volkswagen Group delivered 257,100 vehicles, corresponding to a fall of 7.3 percent compared with February 2018. In the most important single market, China, the Group was unable to avoid the general shrinkage in the market but still gained market shares. 234,400 customers in China took delivery of a new vehicle from a Group brand, some 7.4 percent fewer than in February 2018.

Deliveries to

customers by markets

 Feb.
2019		 Feb.
2018		 Change (%) Jan.-Feb. 2019 Jan.-Feb. 2018 Change (%)
Europe 334,400 330,800 +1.1 668,900 663,400 +0.8
Western Europe 273,300 268,800 +1.7 551,600 547,000 +0.8
Germany 105,500 101,800 +3.6 204,000 199,700 +2.2
Central and Eastern Europe 61,100 62,100 -1.5 117,300 116,400 +0.7
Russia 15,900 15,800 +0.6 29,500 27,700 +6.4
North America 65,200 69,200 -5.8 129,700 137,200 -5.5
USA 44,400 46,700 -5.1 87,500 91,000 -3.9
South America 40,400 30,100 +34.3 85,900 78,000 +10.2
Brazil 29,400 13,600 +115.9 60,700 41,700 +45.7
Asia-Pacific 257,100 277,300 -7.3 665,400 698,800 -4.8
China (incl. HK) 234,400 253,200 -7.4 621,700 651,800 -4.6
Worldwide 724,400 737,800 -1.8 1,606,700 1,636,400 -1.8
Deliveries to

customers by brands

 Feb.
2019		 Feb.
2018		 Change (%) Jan.-Feb. 2019 Jan.-Feb. 2018 Change (%)
Volkswagen

Passenger Cars

 398,100 407,100 -2.2 913,700 940,600 -2.9
Audi 119,800 130,900 -8.5 264,500 280,000 -5.5
ŠKODA 90,900 92,800 -2.0 193,400 196,500 -1.6
SEAT 44,500 39,900 +11.4 88,900 78,800 +12.8
Porsche 16,000 17,700 -9.5 34,800 40,100 -13.2
Volkswagen
Commercial Vehicles		 35,500 31,600 +12.2 75,000 66,100 +13.4
MAN 10,900 9,700 +12.3 19,800 18,000 +10.3
Scania 7,600 7,100 +6.7 14,100 14,300 -1.5
Volkswagen Group
(total)		 724,400 737,800 -1.8 1,606,700 1,636,400 -1.8

SOURCE: Volkswagen AG

Close
Close