Volkswagen Group and Horizon Robotics deepen their alliance to deliver smarter and safer driving experiences

Horizon Robotics and Volkswagen Group have expanded their collaboration with the integration of Horizon’s full-scenario smart driving platform — HSD (Horizon SuperDrive™). As a cornerstone of Volkswagen’s “In China, For China” strategy, HSD will be further deployed through CARIZON — the joint venture between CARIAD and Horizon — and rolled out across upcoming Volkswagen models in the Chinese market.

Since forming their partnership in 2022, Horizon Robotics and Volkswagen Group have pioneered a new model of collaboration between global OEMs and Chinese tech innovators — a joint venture underpinned by deep integration. In November 2023, the JV CARIZON was officially launched and has grown to a team of over 500 top-tier engineers dedicated to building a highly optimized, full-stack, intelligent driving platform. The L2+ solution, powered by Horizon’s Journey 6 Computing Solution, is already undergoing extensive road testing and is slated to launch in 2026 on a next-generation compact EV built on Volkswagen’s high-performance zonal E/E architecture CEA (China Electronic Architecture).