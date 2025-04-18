Volkswagen Group and Horizon Robotics deepen their alliance to deliver smarter and safer driving experiences

Horizon Robotics and Volkswagen Group have expanded their collaboration with the integration of Horizon’s full-scenario smart driving platform — HSD (Horizon SuperDrive™). As a cornerstone of Volkswagen’s “In China, For China” strategy, HSD will be further deployed through CARIZON — the joint venture between CARIAD and Horizon — and rolled out across upcoming Volkswagen models in the Chinese market.
Since forming their partnership in 2022, Horizon Robotics and Volkswagen Group have pioneered a new model of collaboration between global OEMs and Chinese tech innovators — a joint venture underpinned by deep integration. In November 2023, the JV CARIZON was officially launched and has grown to a team of over 500 top-tier engineers dedicated to building a highly optimized, full-stack, intelligent driving platform. The L2+ solution, powered by Horizon’s Journey 6 Computing Solution, is already undergoing extensive road testing and is slated to launch in 2026 on a next-generation compact EV built on Volkswagen’s high-performance zonal E/E architecture CEA (China Electronic Architecture).
HSD is designed to deliver a safe, smooth, human-like driving experience, leveraging the most recent advances in hardware-software integration and end-to-end architecture. HSD next-gen HMI further elevates the in-car experience to a new level of trust and ease for the passengers.
As China’s auto industry ushers into the era of smart driving, this strategic collaboration optimally combines Horizon’s technology with Volkswagen’s global manufacturing strength, enabling Volkswagen to accelerate innovation at “China speed”. Looking ahead, Horizon remains committed to becoming the go-to partner for smart driving — both in China and globally — and to deliver a safer, smarter, and more enjoyable mobility experience for everyone.
SOURCE: Horizon Robotics