Volkswagen extends suspension of production

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Group Components are extending the suspension of production at their German plants for a further five working days especially as a result of the continued fall in demand for vehicles and the challenges still faced by the supply chain. For a total of about 80,000 employees of Volkswagen AG, it is planned to end the resulting short-time working with the night shift of April 19 to 20. The plants affected are Dresden, Emden, Osnabrück, Wolfsburg and Zwickau as well as the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover, the plants of Volkswagen Group Components at Brunswick, Kassel, Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover and the German plants of SITECH. At the same time, the company continues to prepare intensively for the resumption of production. In this context, the protection of employees will once again be significantly strengthened.

Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Production and Logistics, says: “The health of our employees has the highest priority. We are making good progress with an extremely comprehensive package of measures for the staged run-up of production. This also includes additional measures as regards hygiene and distances between employees on the production line.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen