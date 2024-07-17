Volkswagen expands ID. family in China: premiere of the ID. UNYX with progressive design and 3D avatar

Intelligently networked avant-garde: electrically powered E-SUV coupé ID. UNYX is the first model from the new Volkswagen sub-brand of the same name exclusively for China

As part of its ‘In China, for China’ strategy, the Volkswagen brand is focusing its product offering to more closely reflect the needs of its Chinese customers. Today, the car manufacturer presents the first model from a new Volkswagen sub-brand: the ID. UNYX. The E-SUV coupé of the same name is characterised by a particularly progressive design, a smart human-machine interface (HMI) with a personalisable 3D avatar and a range of more than 600 kilometres. The ID. UNYX is aimed at the Chinese market and is the latest development stage of intelligently networked vehicles from Volkswagen. The ID. UNYX is technically and visually tailored to the lifestyle of young customers in China’s metropolises. The ID. UNYX sub-brand’s retail concept will support this with 40 exclusive stores in 20 cities, where interested parties can experience the vehicle through modern technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.

Avant-garde product: Stefan Mecha, CEO Volkswagen Brand China: “With the new ID. UNYX, we are expanding the spectrum of our electric ID. models in China with an avant-garde product. We are combining a confident, progressive design with a sustainable electric drive and state-of-the-art user experience. All of this perfectly matches the pulse of the times. Intelligently networked electric models such as the new ID. UNYX are the key to attracting young, lifestyle-oriented target groups and retaining existing customers for the Volkswagen brand.”

Four more ID. UNYX models by 2026: It is planned to expand the model range of the new Volkswagen sub-brand ID. UNYX by four more vehicles within the next three years alongside the newly unveiled E-SUV coupé. This will include SUVs as well as saloons. The ID. UNYX models are a central component of the Volkswagen master plan for China, which envisages the introduction of a total of 34 new models by 2030 and aims to strengthen Volkswagen’s position as the most successful international brand on the Chinese market. With the long-standing joint ventures SAIC Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen as well as the new Volkswagen Smart E-Mobility Hub, Volkswagen’s product range in China, including the ID. UNYX programme, will be expanded by 16 new electric ID. models, twelve new Volkswagen models with combustion engines and six new models with plug-in hybrid drive.

Developed in the new Innovation Center: The ID. UNYX was created at Volkswagen’s new innovation and development center in Hefei, eastern China. This location focuses exclusively on developing the latest generation of smart electric vehicles for the local market. The ID. UNYX is also manufactured in Hefei, at one of Volkswagen Group’s most advanced electric vehicle plants.

3D avatar: The ID. UNYX’s innovative HMI includes an interactive, AI-based 3D avatar whose appearance can be individually adapted in an app and synchronised with the vehicle HMI. The avatar’s voice can be configured based on a human voice and accompany the driver for conversations.

Long range: The entry-level version of the ID. UNYX is powered by a 210 kW (286 PS) electric drive motor on the rear axle. The motor is powered by a 77 kWh battery (net). The drive system can achieve ranges of up to 621 km (CLTC standard, China Light-Duty Test Cycle). There will also be an all-wheel-drive version with two electric drive motors and an output of 250 kW (340 PS).

Avant-garde design: The progressive design of the ID. UNYX is particularly powerful. Lifestyle elements such as the gold-coloured Volkswagen badge on the front and the golden vehicle lettering are distinctive features – the colour of these insignia is associated with the high quality, reliability and safety of a Volkswagen in China. Eye-catching elements at the front are the light signature of the LED matrix headlights including horizontal LED strip as well as a striking powerdome. The silhouette of the ID. UNYX is characterised by a sharply cut character line that rises towards the rear. The rear end in sporty coupé style features a 3D structure of the LED tail lights plus illuminated horizontal strip and Volkswagen lettering. The intricate LED elements create a floating light effect that is a perfect match for the progressive style of the body design.

SOURCE: Volkswagen