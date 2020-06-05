Volkswagen expands Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board to eight members

The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft has added two further members to its Executive Committee, taking membership to eight. This was announced by the Company’s Supervisory Board on Friday, 5th June 2020. The reason for the expansion is increasing duties and responsibilities. Recent legislation such as the Act Implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II) and the amended German Corporate Governance Code (DCGK) has significantly increased the committee’s workload. In future, Dr. Hans Michel Piëch as a representative of the shareholders and Bertina Murkovic as a representative of the employees will serve on the Executive Committee.

Dr. Hans Michel Piëch is indirectly the largest individual shareholder in Volkswagen AG and – thanks in part to his many years of work for numerous other companies in the Volkswagen Group – has a particular wealth of experience and expertise in the Company’s business areas. He also has extensive experience in the fields of law/compliance including capital market law and corporate governance.

Bertina Murkovic has a particular wealth of experience in the Group’s business areas as well as in-depth expertise and experience in the fields of codetermination and employee matters gained during many years of service in the Volkswagen Group and in various employee representative bodies. The Chairwoman of the Works Council of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been a certified mediator since 2016 and a member of the Supervisory Board of MOIA since 2018.

In addition to its Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and Deputy ChairmanJörg Hofmann, the other members of the Executive Committee are Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Stephan Weil, Bernd Osterloh and Peter Mosch.

SOURCE: Volkswagen