Volkswagen enhances the 2024 all-electric ID.4 EV with more performance, power and technology

New performance drive unit for 82 kWh models delivers greater horsepower and range for both rear-wheel-drive and AWD models compared to prior model year

Volkswagen of America revealed today that the 2024 ID.4 electric compact SUV is getting a major upgrade for its 82 kWh battery models, including a new performance drive unit that delivers greater performance and expected improvement to EPA-estimated range, an improved infotainment display, and a new premium audio system, among other features.

Continuing to be assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the 2024 ID.4 will be available in three trim levels—Standard/Pro, S and S Plus—with the option of 62 kWh or 82 kWh batteries, as well as rear-wheel- or all-wheel drive.

The driving force behind major upgrades to 2024 ID.4 82 kWh models is the introduction of a new performance drive unit that delivers greater horsepower and range compared to the prior model year. The rear-wheel-drive model now produces an impressive 282 horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive model now makes around 330 horsepower. This increase in power helps to boost acceleration and is anticipated to deliver enhanced range; EPA-estimated ranges for the 2024 ID.4 will be available closer to market introduction.

Volkswagen continues to deliver upgraded technology that enhances the drive experience. While 62 kWh ID.4 models continue with the standard 12-inch infotainment display, 82 kWh ID.4 models receive an enhanced 12.9-inch display with backlit sliders, as well a new and more intuitive climate control interface and a revised infotainment menu. Also, the car receives a new shifter position and a revised steering wheel layout.

Comfort and convenience is prioritized further in the 2024 ID.4. S models with the 82 kWh battery include ventilated front-row seats, and S Plus models receive a premium harman/kardonTM audio system with nine speakers, plus a subwoofer, and a 16-channel amplifer.

On the outside, wheel upgrades enhance the 2024 offer. ID.4 Standard AWD models feature larger, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and S Plus vehicles upgrade to 21-inch machined alloy wheels.

Pricing for the 2024 ID.4 will be released closer to its on-sale date in early 2024. The 2023 ID.4 models are eligible for the full potential Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500. Based on fueleconomy.gov, Volkswagen is currently the only foreign automaker that has a battery electric vehicle eligible for the full Federal Tax credit, given local assembly and sourcing.

SOURCE: Volkswagen