Volkswagen enhances 2025 ID. Buzz experience with Electrify America charging agreement

Every 2025 ID. Buzz comes equipped with a three-year charging offer

Volkswagen of America, Inc. today announced its charging plan for the all-new, all-electric 2025 ID. Buzz, in collaboration with Electrify America. This initiative provides ID. Buzz owners with a seamless and cost-effective charging experience for three years, ensuring that drivers can fully embrace electric mobility with ease and convenience across the largest open DC fast-charging electric vehicle network in the U.S.

The 2025 ID. Buzz charging plan includes three years of Electrify America’s Pass+ membership, which offers members preferential per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) rates of about 25 percent savings compared to standard pay-as-you-go options, plus 500 kWh of complimentary charging. The ID. Buzz also features Plug&Charge functionality, streamlining the charging process at Electrify America stations. By activating Plug&Charge in the Electrify America mobile app, ID. Buzz drivers simply plug in their vehicle and the charging session will automatically initiate, eliminating the need for them to reach for their wallet, smartphone, or bank card.

“We are so excited to bring the all-electric ID. Buzz to American driveways this year, and we’re partnering with Electrify America to further enhance the ID. Buzz experience for all owners,” said Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of North America. “With three years of Pass+ membership access to the largest open DC fast-charging network in the U.S., families can explore and experience all that electric mobility has to offer.”

Together, Volkswagen and Electrify America are paving the way for a more sustainable future by increasing zero-direct emission driving. With this new charging agreement, ID. Buzz drivers can experience the joy of electric mobility with confidence and convenience.

“We are thrilled to offer such a comprehensive and convenient charging solution for the electrified ID. Buzz,” said Robert Barrosa, President and CEO of Electrify America. “With our extensive network of more than 970 Hyper-Fast charging stations strategically located along major highways and in metropolitan areas, ID. Buzz owners can confidently embark on road trips and daily commutes alike, knowing they have access to a coast-to-coast network.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen