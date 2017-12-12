Volkswagen deliveries reach all-time record in November

The Volkswagen brand delivered more vehicles worldwide in November than ever before in a single month. The new record in November amounted to 594,300 units. In total, 5.64 million vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide from January to November.

Volkswagen brand deliveries were therefore 4.0 percent up on the comparable period in 2016.

Commenting on the new record, Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, said: “At the end of the year we are seeing positive momentum in all regions, and this is having an effect: for Volkswagen, this November is the most successful month of all time. I am particularly pleased to see that the positive sales trend in Germany over the last few months is now being confirmed by a strong delivery performance. Another positive is that more and more customers are switching to our e-models. Orders in Germany and Europe in November alone topped 3,000.”

Deliveries in the regions and markets in November developed as follows:

At 142,100 new vehicles, deliveries in Europe were 5 percent higher than the previous year. The Volkswagen brand reported strong growth in Italy (+6.6 percent) and the UK (+7.0 percent), France (+10.2 percent) and Austria (+20.3 percent). The main growth driver was high demand for the Golf and Tiguan along with the successful market launch of the new Polo. There was positive momentum in Austria as a result of the environmental incentive.

At 47,800 vehicles, deliveries in Germany were well up on the previous year (+8 percent). In Western Europe, too, deliveries were 3.3 percent higher than in the same month last year. Orders in Germany continue to show a noticeable upward trend, which is attributable among other things to the positive effects of the environmental incentive.

The Volkswagen brand recorded significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe, where deliveries rose by 2 percent. This positive development was again driven by Russia, which recorded very satisfactory 29.0 percent growth.

At 50,700, deliveries in North America were slightly lower than the same month last year. In the USA, there was a slight decrease of 500 units. Canada reported a rise of 31.8 percent in November to 6,000 vehicles. This trend was driven by the Golf Alltrack and the Atlas as well as the Tiguan which was launched in August.

38,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in South America, an increase of 4 percent. Key drivers behind this positive development were Brazil with an increase of 34.0 percent as well as Argentina with an increase of 29.8 percent. Growth in the small car segment in these markets was particularly strong compared with the previous year.

The Volkswagen brand continued its growth course in China. 331,100 vehicles were handed over to customers in this, the largest market, corresponding to a noteworthy increase of 16.2 percent. This led to another record-breaking month for Volkswagen brand deliveries in China. There was strong demand for the Jetta (31,600; + 22.2 percent) and the Magotan (19,400; + 21.3 percent). The popularity of SUVs continued. Deliveries of the new Teramont totaled 9,200, and 33,000 models (+ 42.1 percent) from the Tiguan family were handed over to customers.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in November:

Deliveries to customers by markets November

2016 November

2017 Change

(%) Jan.-Nov.

2016 Jan.-Nov.

2017 Change(%) Europe 135,300 142,100 +5.0 1,555,900 1,551,700 -0.3 WesternEurope 114,300 118,100 +3.3 1,352,000 1,317,800 -2.5 Germany 44,300 47,800 +8.0 519,100 489,600 -5.7 CentralandEasternEurope

21,100 24,100 +14.2 204,000 234,000 +14.7 Russia 7,000 9,000 +29.0 66,600 79,100 +18.7 NorthAmerica 51,400 50,700 -1.4 521,700 540,000 +3.5 USA 29,700 29,200 -1.6 285,700 309,400 +8.3 SouthAmerica 28,900 38,000 +31.4 305,400 389,100 +27.4 Brazil 19,700 26,300 +34.0 196,700 240,100 +22.1 Asia-Pacific 297,600 344,800 +15.9 2,854,400 2,986,600 +4.6 China 285,000 331,100 +16.2 2,696,300 2,835,300 +5.2 Worldwide 531,600 594,300 +11.8 5,417,900 5,636,100 +4.0

