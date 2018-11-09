Volkswagen deliveries are down in October

At 516,900 vehicles, worldwide deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in October were 6.2 percent below the figure for October 2017. This development was mainly due to the continuing reluctance of purchasers in China as a result of the trade dispute with the USA. In Europe, as expected, deliveries continued to be affected by the WLTP changeover, although the impact was significantly less marked than in September. Strong positive impetus came from Brazil (+61.8 percent) and Russia (+23.9 percent). In the year to date, Volkswagen has handed over a total of 5.14 million vehicles to customers, a record figure for January to October. Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales Jürgen Stackmann: “We are making good progress with the WLTP changeover of our model range and deliveries in Europe were affected much less severely in October than in September. We expect this recovery to continue in November and December. All in all, we face a challenging market environment throughout the world. It is therefore all the more gratifying to note that our deliveries from January to October were almost two percent higher than the record figure reported by the brand for the corresponding period in 2017.“