Volkswagen creates virtual driving experience accessible on Amazon boxes

QR codes on select Amazon shipping boxes create portal to a sensory Taos experience

Today, Volkswagen of America announced a new web-based augmented reality technology (WebAR) experience via select Amazon boxes, bringing a sensory experience of the new Taos SUV to the homes of online shoppers.

By scanning a QR code on the specially-designed boxes, users can experience a virtual drive on a 3D map and add unique sounds along the way. Four musical moods—Road Tripping, Rhythm Kicking, Smooth Gliding, and City Vibing—all with their own color, shift chords as users guide their Taos through various hotspots on the map. Loop by loop, the technology creates unique shareable drives. By recording these drives, customers are able to unlock three months of Amazon Music Unlimited at no added cost—with unlimited access to millions of podcast episodes and more than 75 million songs, ad-free, in the highest-quality streaming audio.

Over one million boxes will be shipped to Amazon customers across the country. Anyone can preview the experience here.

“Driving and music have always been a perfect pairing,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, Volkswagen brand marketing. “This innovative, virtual introduction to our all-new Taos gives potential buyers a unique, music-driven way to experience another moment of joy from this SUV.”

The virtual Taos experience serves as follow-up to the fall campaigns Drive and Road is Home, created in partnership with The Community, a creative agency for Volkswagen of America. The Amazon box experience brings the rhythm and style of these TV spots to life. Similar to the TV campaigns, the WebAR experience theme is about the joy of driving, and how it’s more than going from Point A to B.

“Our challenge was to evoke joy, creating a connection to the campaign work, through a different medium,” said Christopher Neff, Vice President of Innovation & Technology at the community. “We were inspired by the origins of the music box and added the visual spectacle of WebAR plus interactive music for a truly sensory experience.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen