Volkswagen continues to democratize technology with its MY23 lineup

All current model lines have been introduced, redesigned or refreshed in the past two model years

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced its changes for the 2023 model year today. Each model in the current lineup has been introduced, redesigned or refreshed in the previous two model years, resulting in the freshest Volkswagen lineup in years.

Layering on more value for 2023, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is now standard across the lineup, and all model lines will offer faster 45W USB-C charging (later availability). Every 2023 model also offers standard or available IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance technology, making it one of the most accessible hands-on semi-automated driving systems on the market today.

For 2023, Volkswagen is localizing production of the ID.4 EV with all models to be assembled in our state-of-the-art plant in Chattanooga, TN. A new 62 kWh entry version will be introduced, lowering the price of entry to the ID.4 model line.

Select MY23 vehicles are expected to begin arriving in dealer showrooms late summer.

ARTEON

For the 2023 model year, the Arteon is available in three trims—SE R-Line, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line. After receiving an upgraded 300-hp engine and 7-speed DSG® transmission for 2022, Arteon adds more standard content for the entry-level SE R-Line, plus cosmetic changes for higher trims.

Newly standard exterior features for entry models include performance LED headlights, front foglights, the Adaptive Front-lighting System w/ Dynamic Cornering Light, an illuminated light bar in the front grille, and power hatch with Easy Open and Close. Inside, a heated steering wheel, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology round out the upgrades. On SEL R-Line models, 20-inch wheels replace the previous model year’s 19-inch wheels; it and SEL Premium R-Line models also add Black Carbon trim décor with 30-color ambient lighting.

MSRP for the 2023 Arteon starts at $42,530 for the SE R-Line with front-wheel drive and $46,700 for the SEL R-Line with 4Motion® all-wheel drive. Destination is $1,295.

ATLAS & ATLAS CROSS SPORT

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are available in five trims for the 2023 model year—SE, SE w/ Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line Black, and SEL Premium R-Line. For 2023, SE w/ Technology models add the 10.25-inch fully configurable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro.

MSRP for the 2023 Atlas 2.0-liter starts at $34,600 for the SE with front-wheel drive and $36,500 for the SE with 4Motion all-wheel drive. The powerful VR6 engine is available on the Atlas SE w/ Technology models and above, starting at $40,520 for front-wheel-drive models and $42,420 for 4Motion models. Destination is $1,295.

MSRP for the 2023 Atlas Cross Sport 2.0-liter starts at $33,910 for the SE with front-wheel drive and $35,810 for the SE with 4Motion all-wheel drive. The powerful VR6 engine is available on the Atlas Cross Sport SE w/ Technology models and above, starting at $39,830 for front-wheel-drive models and $41,730 for 4Motion models. Destination is $1,295.

GOLF GTI

For the 2023 model year, the Golf GTI is available in four trims—S, SE, and Autobahn from the prior model year, along with a limited 40th Anniversary Edition, which slots between S and SE. After receiving a full redesign for MY22, the Mk8 GTI adds performance LED headlights, LED foglights with Active Cornering Lights, and minor cosmetic changes. More details on the 40th Anniversary Edition will come at a later date.

MSRP for the 2023 Golf GTI starts at $30,180 for the S with the six-speed manual transmission and $30,980 for the S with the seven-speed DSG automatic. Destination is $1,095.

GOLF R

The Golf R is available in two trims for the 2023 model year—the fully-equipped Golf R from the prior model year, along with a limited Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. After receiving a full redesign for MY22, the Mk8 Golf R adds minor cosmetic changes. More details on the 20th Anniversary Edition will come at a later date.

MSRP for the 2023 Golf R starts at $44,290 for the six-speed manual transmission and $45,090 for the seven-speed DSG automatic. Destination is $1,095.

ID.4

More details regarding the locally-produced MY23 ID.4 EV will be announced soon.

JETTA & JETTA GLI

The Jetta is available in four trims for model year 2023—S, Sport, SE, and SEL. The 2023 GLI is offered in one fully-equipped Autobahn trim. After receiving a refresh for MY22, the Jetta family adds minor cosmetic changes and remote start for SE models.

MSRP for the 2023 Jetta starts at $20,415 for the S with the six-speed manual transmission and $21,215 for the S with the eight-speed automatic. MSRP for the 2023 GLI Autobahn starts at $31,345 for the six-speed manual transmission and $32,145 for the seven-speed DSG automatic. Destination is $1,095 for all Jetta family models.

TAOS

For the 2023 model year, the Taos is available in three trims—S, SE, and SEL. In the first year following the new model introduction, Taos adds additional content to every trim level. Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert are now standard. The S 4Motion upgrades from 17-inch wheels to 18-inch wheels, IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is added to SE models as standard equipment, and SEL models receive the panoramic sunroof as standard.

MSRP for the 2023 Taos starts at $24,155 for the S with front-wheel drive and $26,495 for the S with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Destination is $1,295.

TIGUAN

The Tiguan is available in four trims for 2023—S, SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line. After receiving a refresh for MY22, the Tiguan adds new 19-inch black alloy wheels for SE R-Line Black models.

MSRP for the 2023 Tiguan starts at $26,590 for the S with front-wheel drive and $28,090 for the S with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Destination is $1,295.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America