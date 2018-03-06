Volkswagen continues to see positive delivery trends in February

407,100 vehicles delivered to customers

Up 5.7% on the prior-year figure for February

Germany continues to enjoy positive development

The Volkswagen brand delivered 407,100 vehicles to customers worldwide in February 2018. Deliveries were up 5.7% on the prior-year figure for February. Jürgen Stackmann, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management for Sales: “The Volkswagen brand has continued its strong deliveries performance of the past months into February. We have achieved a significant increase in many European markets, with Germany, our domestic market, seeing a particularly strong increase of 14.4%. The main drivers of this success are our new products. Similarly, China has once again made a significant contribution to this encouraging trend.”

Information on February deliveries in regions and markets:

In Europe, 128,700 vehicles were delivered to customers in February, an 11.4% increase on the prior-year figure. This trend was mostly driven by the large markets in Western Europe. Growth was further reinforced by the successful introduction of the new T-Roc. Spain (+17.3%) and Italy (+16.2%) showed particularly positive development, while Western Europe as a whole was able to secure an 11.7% increase on the prior-year level.

The positive trend seen in Germany, our domestic market, also continued, with the number of vehicle deliveries to customers reaching 40,900. This represents a significant increase of 14.4% year-on-year. Our new models, the T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Arteon, and also the environmental incentive, were driving forces in this positive trend.

In the Central and Eastern Europe region, 20,700 vehicles were delivered to customers, corresponding to a 9.7% increase on the previous year. In Russia, the number of deliveries stood at 7,100 vehicles, 11% higher than the prior-year figure.

42,000 vehicles were sold in North America, representing a 2.4% decrease on the figure for February 2017. The Volkswagen brand’s SUV offensive helped bring about a 6% increase in the USA, with deliveries amounting to 26,700 vehicles. The new Tiguan recorded its best sales month to date and, together with the new Atlas, was responsible for contributing to an SUV market share of 54%. The positive trend seen in Canada also continued, with the country enjoying a 32.3% increase.

In South America, 22,200 vehicles were delivered to customers. This represents a decrease of 22.8%. In Brazil, the largest market in the region, deliveries decreased by 41.3% to 10,000 vehicles. This was due to the one-off impact of the transition to a new reporting method in South America.’

In China, Volkswagen continued to enjoy an upward growth trend in February, despite the fact that there were fewer sales days than in the previous year. In its largest individual market, the brand delivered 189,100 vehicles, another increase of 10.9%. There was particularly high demand for large saloons such as the Passat (+19.4%) and the Magotan (+23.0%).

An overview of Volkswagen brand deliveries in February:

Deliveries to customers

by market February 2017 February 2018 Change

in % Jan – Feb 2017 Jan – Feb 2018 Change

in %: Europe 115,500 128,700 +11.4 244,500 264,000 +8.0 Western Europe 96,600 107,900 +11.7 208,000 225,700 +8.5 Germany 35,800 40,900 +14.4 74,300 84,200 +13.3 Central and Eastern

Europe 18,900 20,700 +9.7 36,500 38,200 +4.7 Russia 6,400 7,100 +11.1 10,900 12,700 +15.7 North America 43,000 42,000 -2.4 84,400 83,700 -0.8 USA 25,100 26,700 +6.0 48,700 51,400 +5.6 South America 28,700 22,200 -22.8 61,200 59,900 -2.1 Brazil 17,000 10,000 -41.3 33,600 33,800 +0.6 Asia Pacific 184,200 201,300 +9.3 467,300 509,500 +9.0 China 170,500 189,100 +10.9 441,300 486,100 +10.2 Worldwide 385,200 407,100 +5.7 883,500 940,700 +6.5

