Volkswagen continues growth in May

The Volkswagen brand continues its growth: with 539,700 vehicles delivered in May, the brand recorded a rise of 5.1 percent compared with the prior-year figure for the same month. All in all, the brand delivered 2,584,700 vehicles to customers from January to May.: Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales: “This was the best individual month of May in the history of the Volkswagen brand. We have continued our upward trend and are significantly above the prior-year figure after five months. The product offensive, with new vehicles such as the Polo, Tiguan Allspace, Virtus and the T-Roc, has been well received by our customers. I am very pleased about this!“

Deliveries in the regions and markets in May developed as follows:

In Europe, 167,000 vehicles were handed over to customers in May, an increase of 6.1 percent compared with the previous year. This trend was mainly driven by major Western European markets such as Italy (+20.1%), the United Kingdom (+16.2%) and Sweden (+23.2%). By the way, Sweden has been recognized as importer of the year by headquarters. Compared with the previous year, there was growth of 5.4 percent in Western Europe.

In the domestic market of Germany, 52,500 vehicles were handed over to customers, representing a rise of 3.4 percent compared with the previous year. The new T-Roc is extremely popular with customers and is the leader in its segment only a few months after its launch. The new models Tiguan Allspace and Arteon are also successful and are contributing to the rise in volumes.

25,300 vehicles were handed over to customers in the Central and Eastern Europe region, corresponding to a 10.4 percent increase over the previous year. In Russia, deliveries stood at 9,000 vehicles, an encouraging 26.8% higher than the prior-year figure.

In North America, 49,200 vehicles were delivered, corresponding to the same level as in May 2017. In the USA, the SUV offensive once again boosted deliveries by 4.0 percent to 31,200 vehicles. The new Tiguan recorded its best month to date, with 8,600 units delivered.

In Canada, 6,600 vehicles were delivered in May, an encouraging rise of 11.4 percent.

42,100 vehicles were handed over to customers in South America. This represents an increase of 20.3 percent in the region compared with the previous year. In Brazil, the largest market in the region, 21,800 vehicles were delivered, representing a rise of 30.4% over the corresponding month of the previous year. Both the Polo and the Virtus continued to enjoy considerable popularity.

The brand continued on its growth course in China in May. The Volkswagen brand delivered a total of 251,600 vehicles, a rise of 4.1% and the best delivery figure ever recorded in the month of May. Demand for the Bora, Lamando and Polo was especially strong.

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in May: