Volkswagen confirms that U.S.-assembled MY23 ID.4 is eligible for full $7,500 Federal Tax Credit in 2023

With a base MSRP of $38,995 before the tax credit, the MY23 ID.4 is a truly affordable electric SUV

Volkswagen is pleased to announce that all MY23 ID.4 models that are placed in service this year will be eligible for the full $7,500 Federal Tax Credit, making it not only extremely affordable, but competitive with conventional compact SUVs. Volkswagen is currently the only international automaker to have a full battery electric vehicle that is eligible for the full credit, thanks to local assembly and sourcing.

Since launch, the ID.4 has proved to be a popular EV in the marketplace, bringing new buyers both to the Volkswagen brand and to e-mobility. In the first quarter of 2023, the ID.4 was the fourth best-selling EV in the U.S. market and the changes made for U.S. assembly have made the vehicle even more appealing to an American audience.

“This is great news for consumers in the U.S. because it expands the choice of truly affordable EVs,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “The ID.4 is already one of the lowest-priced electric SUVs on the market, and the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit makes it even more attainable. This shows that we made the right decision to localize production of the ID.4 in Tennessee and invest even further in battery production, components and innovation. Every ID.4 sold supports thousands of American jobs and helps advance our goal of a carbon-neutral future.”

The 2023 ID.4 is on sale with two battery sizes and two powertrains, with a starting MSRP of $38,995 for the ID.4 Standard model that has a 62kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles. The ID.4 Pro continues with an 82 kWh battery that allows for an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles. A single permanent magnet synchronous motor powers the rear wheels and provides 201 horsepower. ID.4 AWD Pro models add an asynchronous motor to the front axle, resulting in a bump to a max of 295 horsepower as well as all-wheel-drive capability, and have an EPA-estimated range of 255 miles.

SOURCE: Volkswagen