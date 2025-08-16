Volkswagen confirms first electric models eligible for UK Government Electric Car Grant

Volkswagen has confirmed the initial models in its all-electric ID. line-up which qualify for the level-two £1,500 UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount

Volkswagen has confirmed the initial models in its all-electric ID. line-up which qualify for the level-two £1,500 UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount. Announced last month, the new scheme lets customers enjoy significant savings at the point of purchase on a range of battery electric vehicles, and reinforces Volkswagen’s ongoing commitment to making electric mobility more affordable and attainable for UK motorists.

The Government’s confirmation of eligibility for eight different ID.3 variants means that Volkswagen customers can make immediate savings on the purchase price of its award-winning electric ID. models. The £1,500 ECG discount will be applied automatically at the point of purchase, with no requirement for Volkswagen customers to complete any paperwork or take additional steps.

With the discounts applied, the ID. range is now available from £29,360 for the ID.3 Pure Essential.

All Volkswagen ID.3 models qualifying for the ECG

ID.3 Pure Essential 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pure Match 52 kWh 170 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro Essential 59 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro 59 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro Match 59 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro S Essential 79 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro S 79 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

ID.3 Pro S Match 79 kWh 204 PS one-speed automatic five-door

Eligibility for further ID. models in the Volkswagen range is due to be confirmed by the Government soon.

To qualify for the Government’s ECG, Volkswagen is required to meet strict technical and sustainability standards – something the brand already builds into its manufacturing process, from using hemp-based imitation leather in car interiors to supporting the large-scale expansion of renewable energies across Europe.

Commenting on the announcement, Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “Everyone at Volkswagen has been working hard for several years to increase the pace of electrification and help a broader base of buyers to be able to access and embrace all-electric motoring. The new Electric Car Grant from the Government supports this, and alongside competitive pricing and finance options, we are encouraging more drivers to make the switch to sustainable mobility.”

More information will be available soon at www.volkswagen.co.uk and Volkswagen Retailers across the UK.

SOURCE: Volkswagen UK