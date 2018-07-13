Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: worldwide deliveries increase by 3.6 per cent in the first half-year

From January to June, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 258,850 vehicles to customers worldwide. This represents an increase of 3.6 per cent compared with the same period last year. In Western Europe deliveries increased by 3.8 per cent with 179,800 vehicles.

Heinz-Jürgen Löw, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Sales and Marketing, says: “We are pleased that in the first half of the year we have been able to achieve a volume of deliveries up on the already high level of last year. We are especially grateful to our customers for the faith they have shown in us during difficult times.”

In Germany, 68,400 vehicles were handed over to customers (+8.0 per cent). The brand also achieved growth in deliveries in Spain (+11.6 per cent to 8,500 vehicles), Great Britain (+3.4 per cent to 24,500 vehicles) and Italy (+2.8 per cent to 6,600 vehicles).

In Eastern Europe, 20,500 vehicles were delivered. This equates to an increase of 6.7 per cent.

Outside Europe, increased numbers of vehicles were sold in Africa (up 29.0 per cent to 8,150 vehicles), in South America (up 16.5 per cent to 22,600 vehicles) and in the Asia-Pacific region (up 6.0 per cent to 13,300 vehicles).

Due to the difficult political conditions in the respective areas, deliveries fell by contrast in the period up to the end of June in the Middle East (down 20.5 per cent to 10,800 vehicles) and in Mexico (down 34.4 per cent to 3,600 vehicles).

In the individual month of June, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles made global deliveries of 49,200 vehicles. That is 9.0 per cent more than in June 2017. High levels of customer demand in Western Europe (up 16.7 per cent) and Eastern Europe (up 16.4 per cent) were the main contributors to this good result.

Overview of worldwide deliveries in the first half-year by model range:

106,600 vehicles from the T model range (105,100; +1.5 per cent)

84,500 vehicles from the Caddy range (85,700; -1.5 per cent)

41,000 vehicles from the Amarok range (37,700; +8.9 per cent)

26,800 vehicles from the Crafter range (21,500; +24.5 per cent)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.