Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to attend first-ever Virtual Commercial Motor Show

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will attend the inaugural virtual Commercial Motor Show this week from September 29 to October 1. The brand will display its full range of products and services on the virtual stand with representatives across the aftersales, product and fleet teams all in attendance.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will take part in its first-ever virtual exhibition at the Commercial Motor Show 2020, along with up to 99 other exhibitors and 4,000 planned delegates.

The brand will have its entire range on display including the Volkswagen Crafter, Transporter and Caddy vans as well as a range of conversions and aftersales products.

Marking the brand’s expansion into the EV market, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first fully electric van, the ABT eTransporter 6.1 will be on the virtual stand.

The eTransporter combines quiet and smooth driving, instant torque, fast charging and high load capacity. Members of the product team will be present to answer any questions about the new eTransporter alongside the rest of the range. The fleet and aftersales team will also be available on the virtual stand.

Held over three days, from September 29 to October 1, the Commercial Motor Show is a virtual exhibition for the road transport industry. In addition to seeing the latest vehicles, products and services, visitors will be invited to sit in on a wide range of interactive webinar sessions covering a range of topical subjects such as can the high street make a comeback, the road to zero emissions and barriers to electrification.

Kate Thompson, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “With so many events cancelled in 2020, we’re delighted to be able to showcase our vehicles to customers through this innovative virtual exhibition. Our entire range will be on display including our first all-electric van and we can wait to showcase our latest offerings to those in attendance. We look forward to what promises to be a new experience for everyone.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles