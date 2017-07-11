Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles tippers its transporter hat to Ingimex

A new tipper body chassis cab variant for the multi-award winning Transporter has been created by conversion specialists Ingimex, in partnership with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Available for both the T30 and T32 (3,000 kg and 3,200 kg GVW) versions of Transporter, the new tipper body, known as the ‘Tip-Up’ has been designed to meet the needs of customers, reinforcing Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Working With You promise.

Although tippers are more commonly seen on Volkswagen’s larger van, the Crafter, Ingimex has created this one for the smaller chassis of the Transporter.

The compact Transporter provides a strong platform for an urban load carrying solution, with the new Tip-Up body offering payloads of around 800 kg (for T30) and 1,000 kg (for T32). Ingimex can also offer dropside bodies for the T6, referred to as its ‘Pick-Up’ range, which boast payloads of around 1,000 kg and 1,200 kg. The Transporter chassis is also available with a 4MOTION all-wheel drivetrain which can be supplied to the Pick-Up and Tip-Up body, making it a highly capable vehicle for use on- and off-road.

Nick Axtell, Specialist Sales Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “This is a fantastic development in what is a progressive and growing market for small tippers, and the award-winning Transporter. Working with Ingimex has allowed us to complement our Engineered For You and Engineered To Go range. We are yet again creating a tailored service to help improve and progress our customers’ businesses as part of our Working With You promise.”

Ingimex Ltd is the UK’s largest manufacturer of light commercial vehicle bodies and offers a complete range of dropside, tipper and Luton van conversions.

For more details, contact your local Volkswagen Van Centre, who will liaise with Ingimex to ensure an easy one-stop-shop, single invoice process for customers. For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

