Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: The new Multivan can now also be ordered as a TDI

The 110 kW TDI completes the range as the fourth drive variant

Following the successful market launch of the completely redesigned Multivan from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, a high-torque, low-emission turbo diesel engine (TDI) has now been added to the range.

With the new Multivan, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launched a real all-rounder last autumn. In addition to a high degree of interior variability, intelligent assistance systems and extensive online services, it is characterized by a high level of driving comfort and innovative drives. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is now adding a modern compression-ignition engine to its drive range. The 1,968 cm 3 four-cylinder direct injection engine is an engine from the EA288evo series and develops a maximum torque of 360 Newton meters (from 1,600 to 2,750 rpm). Like the variants with plug-in hybrid and petrol engine, the front-wheel drive Multivan 2.0 TDI is also combined with a 7-speed DSG as standard.

The modern diesel engine has what is known as twin dosing. Here, nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx) are reduced by up to 80 percent through the use of two SCR catalytic converters and double AdBlue injection. This technology also reduces CO 2 emissions and ensures improved response. Like all versions of the series, the new Multivan TDI meets the strict Euro 6D-ISC-FCM emissions standard.

A low drag coefficient of 0.30 and a significantly reduced weight compared to the previous model improve the driving performance and lower fuel consumption of the new Multivan TDI. Its top speed is 190 km/h, fuel consumption is (combined) 5.4-5.3 liters per 100 kilometers (equivalent to 143-140 g CO 2/km (efficiency class A-A+)). In combination with the 58 liter fuel tank, a range of around 1,000 kilometers without refueling is possible.

The new Multivan TDI can tow trailers weighing up to 2,000 kilograms; the maximum permissible total combination weight is 4,850 kg with a maximum payload of 807 kg.

The fourth drive version of the Multivan is available both with a short rear overhang and in a long version with a total of five, six or seven seats. Also new is the combination of five variable individual seats in the rear with the vis-à-vis function.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles