Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles support GB electrical’s services to armed forces

GB Electrical, a renowned family owned business specialising in electrical installation and repair work, has taken delivery of 38 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The mix of Crafter, Caddy and Transporter vans will support GB Electrical’s contract win with CarillionAmey which works together with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to maintain Service family accommodation for the Armed Forces. The contract has recently been revised to include additional areas in the UK.

Established in 1991 and with its headquarters in Hereford, GB Electrical primarily installs electric vehicle charging points across the country while also undertaking building construction and general property maintenance services in both domestic and commercial properties.

The new bespoke fleet of vans have been kitted out with racking to maximise internal space and will be used by the engineering team to transport equipment and install charging points nationwide. The size and reliability of the vans will support the team at GB Electrical to carry out their contract with CarillionAmey effectively and assist in the repair and maintenance of over 4,900 homes for Service families.

The Crafter, Caddy and Transporter models are leaders in the market and are ideal for businesses within the electrical trade. Available in three wheelbases, the new Crafter is capable of moving loads of up to 2.9 tonnes and carrying items up to 4.7m long. The Transporters have a load compartment volume of 5.8 to 9.3 m³, while the Caddy has a load capacity of up to 3.2m².

Matthew Edwards from GB Electrical commented: “The additional contract we entered into with CarillionAmey and the MOD required stock vehicles promptly and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles vans were the perfect choice. We were very impressed with the company’s aftersales care and were confident that their products would adequately complement the delivery of reliable and efficient services to the Service families.”

He added: “We have established ourselves as a modern and professional organisation and want our customers to feel this at all times. We believe that the new Volkswagen vehicles will strengthen this positioning and will help provide the best value to customers.”

