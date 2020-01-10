Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: stable deliveries across 2019 as a whole

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 491,600 light commercial vehicles to customers across the globe in the 2019 trading year. The brand thus finished a narrow 1.6 per cent below the level of the previous year (499,700). While the company recorded modest growth in the European markets, the crisis-laden economic situations in the Middle East, South America and Australia led to drops in sales there that could not be fully compensated for elsewhere.

Western Europe: The brand supplied 338,600 vehicles to customers (prior year 337,000; +0.5 per cent). Germany was the brand’s largest single market with 126,600 vehicles shipped (prior year 127,600; -0.8 per cent). Great Britain, with 48,000 units shipped (47,000; +2.4 per cent), remained the most significant export market for the company’s product lines. Other Western European markets:

France:

Spain:

Italy: 20,300 vehicles (-3.8 per cent)

18,000 vehicles (+8.4 per cent)

13,500 vehicles (+0.4 per cent)

Eastern Europe: Here the company recorded consistently positive numbers in 2019, with a total of 47,600 vehicles being supplied to customers (+8.8 per cent).

North and South America

In Mexico (North America region) shipped units of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models increased by 18 per cent to 11,300. In South America sales numbers fell by 14.5 per cent to 38,000 vehicles. Brazil, where the company achieved 18,900 shipped units (+6.6 per cent), was the region’s biggest individual market in 2019. In Argentina the number of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models shipped fell due to the recession by 30.4 per cent to 11,200 units.

Africa and Asia-Pacific

In Africa the company supplied 20,700 vehicles in the year (+7.4 per cent). In the Asia-Pacific region 23,200 vehicles were sold (-13.4 per cent). This was due in particular to the economic downturn and natural disasters in Australia.

Middle East

Geopolitical tensions and a fall in currency values, especially in Turkey, caused Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ shipped unit figures to drop by

35.8 per cent in the Middle East region to 12,200 vehicles. The ongoing volatile market conditions in Turkey in particular led to a dramatic fall in sales for the company there, dropping to 9,500 vehicles (prior year 16,450; – 42.2 per cent).

Deliveries by product line:

T series: 192,455 vehicles (4.8 per cent decline)

Caddy: 155,136 vehicles (1.8 per cent decline)

Amarok: 72,513 vehicles (10.4 per cent decline)

Crafter: 70,974 vehicles (21.4 per cent increase)

SOURCE: Volkswagen