Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ sales at previous year’s level, with 300,300 deliveries worldwide

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has sold 300,300 light commercial vehicles worldwide since the beginning of the year. That means that the volume of deliveries by the brand is at approximately the same level as in the same period of the previous year (-0.4 percent). The largest sales region was Western Europe, where 211,300 vehicles were handed over to customers (+1.1 percent). The largest market was again Germany with 79,600 vehicles (-0.4 percent).

Europe

Most of VWCV’s new vehicles were delivered to customers in the five European core markets from January to July.

Germany: 79,600 vehicles (-0.4 percent)

UK: 29,100 vehicles (+5.1 percent)

France: 11,700 vehicles (+1.0 percent)

Spain: 11,600 vehicles (+14.0 percent)

Italy: 8,400 vehicles (+6.1 percent)

The markets in Eastern Europe also contributed significantly to the global sales of the brand. Here, 27,800 Caddy, Transporter, Crafter and Amarok were handed over to customers (+15.8 percent).

North and South America

The delivery volume in North America (Mexico) was 5,600 vehicles (+33.0 percent) and in South America 22,500 vehicles (-14.8 percent).

Africa

In Africa, VWCV delivered 13,500 vehicles in the first seven months of the year (+37.2 percent).

Asia-Pacific and Middle East

In the Asia-Pacific region, 13,400 vehicles have been handed over to customers since January (-13.0 percent); In the Middle East, it were 6,300 vehicles (-50.3 percent).

Deliveries by model range (January – July 2019):

T series: 120,500 vehicles (-3.5 percent)

Caddy: 94,400 vehicles (-3.4 per cent)

Amarok: 43,100 vehicles (-9.5 percent)

Crafter: 42,000 vehicles (+35.3 percent)

SOURCE: Volkswagen