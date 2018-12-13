Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles rounds off 2018 with What Van? trophy boost

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has given its 2018 trophy cabinet an end of year top-up thanks to two awards from What Van?. The brand’s website claimed the Website of the Year award for the third year running, thanks to a programme of ongoing improvement, while the Transporter was named Best Used Van.

The Crafter and Amarok were both Highly Commended in the Large Van and Pick-up categories respectively.

The What Van? awards are judged by a panel of light commercial vehicle editors from What Van? as well as residual value specialists, industry consultants and journalists.

On presenting the Website of the Year award, What Van? Editor, James Dallas, said: ‘A series of enhancements since last year has kept Volkswagen’s already excellent website at the top. The www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk website boasts the best dealer locator facility and the standard of its all-round customer service is unrivalled.’

This award is judged following an in-depth survey of LCV brands’ sites with scores given in a number of categories. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles gained the most points to maintain its top spot.

For the first time since it was launched in September 2015, the Transporter won the Used Van of the Year award. Dallas added: ‘The Volkswagen Transporter possesses rock solid build quality, an excellent range of powertrains, comprehensive load-carrying credentials and its residual values are the envy of the sector.’

Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Carl zu Dohna, said: ‘These awards are clear recognition of our Working With You promise to customers. To win the website award for the third time shows the lengths to which we go to ensure every interaction with our customers – both online and off line – is of the highest quality.

‘It’s not enough just to have great new vans these days. Our customers demand the whole package; whether that’s a great used line-up and used approved scheme or aftersales and in life support. I’m proud to receive recognition from What Van? for this.’

SOURCE: Volkswagen