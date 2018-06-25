Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles opens UK’s largest Authorised Repairer in Manchester

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is celebrating the opening of a brand-new purpose–built Authorised Repairer workshop on Trafford Park in Manchester. The new Inchcape facility is the largest in the UK and one of the largest in Europe, measuring in at 21,000 square feet, and boasting 16 service ramps, an MOT facility and a 22-strong team.

Inchcape Volkswagen Commercial is already a leading retailer of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, having sold the full range of quality vans, pick-up trucks and passenger carriers for the past 15 years at its sister site on Village Way, which was the first stand-alone commercial vehicle site in the UK.

As Inchcape looks to expand to meet growing customer demand, it has invested in a second unit which will serve as an Authorised Repairer, allowing the Village Way site to focus on sales.

Following the grand opening of its new workshop, Inchcape Volkswagen has revealed plans to extend operational hours to stay open until 22:00 three days per week, allowing it to keep the brand’s Working With You promise and keeping Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles customers mobile.

Lee Seward, Operations Director of Inchcape Volkswagen Commercials, commented: “We’ve been proudly serving commercial vehicle drivers in the North West for 15 years. By opening a dedicated Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Authorised Repair facility, we can service even more vehicles than ever before – and with extended opening hours, we can keep commercial vehicle owners mobile, saving them time and money.

“Our experienced technicians have moved with us to the new site, so customers can expect the same high quality service they’ve come to rely upon from Inchcape Volkswagen.”

The new Van Centre, located on Commerce Way, Manchester, will offer a full range of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles services including, Servicing, MOT, Express Fit and Roadside Assistance. The centre will have a dedicated team of experienced service advisors, technicians and parts advisors as well as a head of business and aftersales manager.

The new workshop increases the number of dedicated Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Authorised Repairers to 27. The brand also operates a further 72 full Van Centres which provide both sales and service facilities.

Trevor Hodgson-Phillips, Head of Service and Parts Operations for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We’re pleased that Inchcape Volkswagen Commercial has chosen to open a second state-of-the-art facility here in Manchester. With Class 4 and 7 MOT and Extended Opening Hours, Lee and his team are really embodying the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand promise of Working With You. The new purpose-built site looks fantastic, and I’m confident it will deliver fantastic service too.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

