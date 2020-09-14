Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles opens order books for all-electric ABT eTransporter 6.1 with zero percent finance offer

Order books for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first fully electric van in the UK are now open. Prices for the zero-emission ABT eTransporter 6.1 start from £42,060 (exc. VAT)*.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also announced its finance packages, highlighted by a ‘zero per cent for zero emissions’ 0% APR offer on hire purchase**.

The eTransporter has been developed in collaboration with Premium Partner ABT e-Line, combining quiet and smooth driving, instant torque, fast charging and high load capacity. First announced in May 2020, orders for the ultimate zero-emissions urban logistics van can be placed at UK Van Centres.

The model offers an all-electric range of up to 82 miles*** with cargo space of 6.7m3. Flexible charging options allow for 80% charge in just 45 minutes.

Performance and efficiency

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 delivers a maximum power output of 110PS (83kW), with a 0-62mph time of just 17.4 seconds. The technically-advanced and lightweight electric motor provides smooth and quiet driving, low maintenance requirements and instant torque. The motor is connected to the battery via the power electronics that supply energy to both the on-board electrics and the motor.

The compact battery is fitted underneath the load area to avoid compromising the cargo area of 6.7m3 and payload of up to 996kg. Total range is up to 82 miles***.

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 is also fitted with regenerative braking, switching the drive motor to generator operation to recover energy lost when braking. The resulting current is fed back into the battery and stored for later use.

The driver is able to see the battery status from the instrument cluster, where the usual rev counter dial has been replaced with a power meter. When the needle is in the green, the battery is being charged by recuperating energy that would otherwise be lost during braking. The blue area denotes the optimum speeds and acceleration for the most economical driving, while the charge level indicator states the current charge in the battery.

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 features a modified dual clutch transmission DSG, combining the conventional system with the requirements of an electric drive to develop sufficient power in any driving situation. When Drive (‘D’) is selected, the motor will deliver 75% power to maximise range, with the kickdown function on the gear shift providing 100% power and torque, maximising performance.

Charging

The Combined Charging System (CCS) socket on the new ABT eTransporter 6.1 provides a flexible charging solution, combining the ability to charge via both AC and DC. This means you can use any device that has either a CCS (DC charging) or Type 2 (AC charging) plug type. A Type 2 charging cable is included with the vehicle as standard.

Rapid charging using a DC charger is the fastest way to charge your electric van. The new ABT eTransporter 6.1 supports up to 50kW DC charging using a CCS connector, which means the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery can achieve a charging state of 80% within approximately 45 minutes. This is ideal for vans working a busy shift pattern which need to be on the road and working.

The new ABT eTransporter 6.1 can support AC charging up to 7.2kW. This can be done by using a wallbox, which will charge the lithium-ion battery in approximately five and a half hours (based on 7.2kW charger).

Technology

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 is equipped as standard with a DAB+ radio system with 6.5-inch touchscreen and four loudspeakers, SD card slot, Bluetooth® handsfree and two USB interfaces (type-C) in the dashboard. Volkswagen AppConnect, which allows you to bring smartphone apps onto your infotainment system’s touchscreen and includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also standard. In addition there is a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System, rear parking sensors and Crosswind Assist.

Pricing and running costs

Pricing for the ABT eTransporter 6.1 Panel van starts from £42,060 (exc. VAT) with the Advance trim from £45,360 (exc. VAT). The kombi crew van and kombi crew van Advance are priced from £46,375 (exc. VAT) and £49,985 (exc. VAT), respectively.*

Finance packages have also been announced with customers able to secure zero per cent APR on hire purchase (HP)**, with a minimum 40 per cent deposit. For businesses, the ABT eTransporter 6.1 Panel van is available on contract hire from £415 per month†.

Advance trim adds design, comfort and safety options, including 17” alloy wheels, electrically foldable door mirrors, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing windscreen wipers, heated windshield, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and front and rear parking sensors.

With its zero-emission status, all variants of the ABT eTransporter 6.1 are exempt from road tax (VED) and afforded unrestricted access to the London Ultra Low Emission Zone and Clean Air Zones. They also qualify for OLEV’s Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG).

SOURCE: Volkswagen