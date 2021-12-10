Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles opens new site in St Albans

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has opened a new commerce site in St Albans, Hertfordshire strengthening Citygate’s presence in the region

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has opened a new commerce site in St Albans, Hertfordshire strengthening Citygate’s presence in the region. The new facility boasts seven service ramps, an MOT facility, and a 25-strong team.

The new site offers a range of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles products as well as Approved Used vans, with test drives and physical sales available by appointment.

Boosting the customer offering to provide full servicing options, the new facility features seven service ramps, one MOT bay, and will operate a Mobile Service Clinic.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ specially converted Mobile Service Clinics are kitted out with an array of on-board tools including compressed air jacks and even a hand wash basin. Expert technicians are able to carry out service work, inspections, A/C servicing, MOT repairs, minor warranty work, and software updates remotely, saving customers valuable downtime.

Citygate Automotive Ltd, which will operate the new commerce site, is a long-term partner of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with two other Van Centres in Colindale, North London and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire. Jonathan Smith, CEO of Citygate Automotive Ltd, commented: “We’re delighted to expand our network of Van Centres with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with a new facility in St Albans. This new site will support local customers with a range of new vehicles and used Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles products, as well as the full servicing options including MOT and a fully operating Mobile Service Clinic.”

Sarah Beattie, Network Development Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Citygate has been a long-standing partner of the brand and we are delighted to expand our network of Van Centres with this new site in St Albans.

“We work tirelessly to ensure we can provide the best service possible to our customers with flexible servicing options and extended opening hours in all our van centres and this site will now expand our reach even further.”

The new Citygate facility brings the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 63 Van Centres and 33 Authorised Repairers, all dedicated to successfully support customers across the UK.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles