Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ mot insurance makes test time less testing

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles knows that MOT test time can be a stressful and potentially costly one for drivers and operators, with failure often resulting in a hefty bill and long periods off the road. To help reduce this concern, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is introducing a new MOT Insurance scheme, which aims to give drivers and owners complete peace of mind.

According to Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), one in six vehicles failed their MOTs at the first time of asking in 2017 – a figure that highlights just how often the dreaded VT30 failure certificate is issued. However, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles customers who choose the brand’s new MOT Insurance are covered for up to £750. What’s more, it is offered free of charge to all customers with qualifying vehicles.

The insurance, which is offered to customers when they have an MOT test completed in a Van Centre (to cover their next test) is available for all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles under 10 years old and / or with fewer than 150,000 recorded miles. It excludes standard ‘wear and tear’ items such as bulbs, tyres, brakes and fuses, along with bodywork and glass, but covers a wide variety of key components that could potentially land owners with a sizeable bill.

If a customer’s vehicle fails an MOT test carried out a Volkswagen Van Centre, the insurance policy covers the cost of repairs (up to £750), so instead of being faced with a bill, the customer only has to pay a £10 excess fee for the claim. What’s more, all the work is done by fully qualified Volkswagen experts using genuine Volkswagen parts.

Customers will initially be offered the new MOT insurance programme to cover the following year’s test, although Van Centres can arrange for the policy to be applied to all qualifying vehicles that are due an MOT more than 90 days in advance.

“This is another example of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Working With You promise to make life easier for our customers,” commented Trevor Hodgson-Phillips, Head of Service and Parts for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “When time and budget are under real pressure, it will be reassuring for drivers to know that the unexpected won’t break the bank.”

MOT insurance is the latest element in Volkswagen’s package of schemes and programmes to make life as simple and affordable as possible for customers, drivers and operators. Other features offered across the network include service payment options that allow customers to pay monthly or up front, longer opening hours and mobile servicing.

For more information, visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

