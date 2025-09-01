Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles marks 75 years with £750 discount across its model range

September Sales Event applies across the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range, including commercial and lifestyle models

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is marking 75 years since the iconic Bus went into production, with savings of £750 across its entire model range.1

Available for the month of September on stock models, the discount is in addition to existing offers, and applies across Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ full range of commercial and lifestyle models.1

This includes its line-up of flexible family vehicles – such as the Multivan and all-electric ID. Buzz – as well as Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles, like the new Transporter.

Having first gone into production in 1950 with the T1, Volkswagen is celebrating 75 years of the Transporter – the most successful commercial vehicle with the longest production run in Europe to date. Now into its seventh generation, the new Transporter is available from £37,620.2

Customers looking for vehicles suited to everyday family life can take advantage of the September Sales Event1, with prices for the all-electric ID. Buzz starting from £59,135.2 The Multivan, meanwhile, is available from £49,9132 for families seeking a practical, spacious vehicle, perfect for the school run.

1Offer open to UK retail customers, 18+. Offer applied when purchasing a qualifying new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles vehicle between 1 September 2025 and 30 September 2025 and taking delivery of the vehicle by 30 September 2025.

2Total RRP OTR including VAT. Prices correct at time of publishing.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles