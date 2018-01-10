Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles maintains position as UK’s second largest van brand

During 2017, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, registered over 41,600 new vans, while sales of the brand’s passenger carriers and campervans took Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ total 2017 registrations to 46,349*.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles maintained its number two position in the light commercial vehicle sector with a market share of 11.5 per cent, and also held its place as the UK’s number one van importer.

The overall sales result was in line with the brand’s planned strategy to focus on sustainable, profitable sales channels, and the reduction in total sales a result of transitioning from old to new Amarok and Crafter models as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles rounded off a two year total range renewal.

Sales of the multi-award winning Transporter were up 1.6 per cent, with sales of 23,246 (2016: 22,872). California sales of 1,349 units were up over 55 per cent compared to 2016, demonstrating the everlasting appeal of the brand’s campervan.

Commenting on the brand’s performance, Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Carl zu Dohna, said: ‘In 2017 we completed our range renewal and adjusted our sales strategy to ensure our focus was on sustainable profitable channels.

‘By concentrating on retail, SME and the right model mix, we can ensure we maintain the competitive whole-life costs for which our vehicles are renowned, and keep a strong dedicated Van Centre network who are there to provide our customers with the total support package they need, and deliver the brand’s Working With You promise.’

He concluded: ‘I’m really proud of my team for sticking to the plan and delivering our long term objectives, and I look forward to working with new and existing customers in 2018.’

*SMMT data. Includes passenger carrying models registered as ‘cars’:

Passenger carriers include: Caravelle, Transporter Shuttle, Caddy Life, Caddy Maxi Life and Caddy Maxi Camper.

Transporter registrations include California.

Registrations include LCV/HCV market up to 6.0T.

