Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches new scrappage scheme

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched an attractive scrappage scheme encouraging the exchange of latest generation, lower-emission new vehicles, in tandem with the removal of older, Euro 1-41 emissions standards vehicles from the UK.

Owners of diesel vehicles that comply with pre-Euro 5 emissions legislation qualify for the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scrappage scheme2. They can trade-in their vehicles and benefit from incentives – ranging from £1,000 to £2,000 – against the majority of new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles vans and passenger carriers (see table below) that they order by 31 December 2017. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

All new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles petrol and diesel models meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet.

The majority of new models can be exchanged on this new-for-old basis, with the exception of Amarok, California and Transporter Sportline. The offer runs in conjunction with existing retail offers. For example, combine the £2,000 scrappage scheme incentive on the new Crafter with the current retail offer and there’s an attractive saving of up to £4,000.

For more details on the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scrappage scheme visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/scrappage.html

Summary of offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:

Model Scrappage Scheme saving Caddy Panel Van & Caddy Life (SWB & LWB) £1,000 Transporter Panel Van, Kombi & Window Van £2,000 Transporter Shuttle £2,000 Caravelle £2,000 Crafter £2,000

California, Transporter Sportline (panel and kombi) and Amarok are excluded from the scrappage scheme

Editors’ notes:

1 Euro emissions standards

The ‘Euro 1‘ standard was introduced in 1992 to help reduce vehicle emissions. Progressively more stringent Euro standards have been implemented since then, helping to lower emissions still further. The current ‘Euro 6‘ standard that all new petrol and diesel cars must meet is the toughest yet.

2 Further offer details

Incentive applies only to diesel vehicles (any make/model) that meet Euro 1-4 legislation, registered before 1 January 2010

Traded-in vehicle needs to have been registered in the owner’s name for at least six months

Trade-in vehicle must be scrapped

Applies to orders placed from 1 September to 31 December 2017, to be registered by 31 March 2018

Only available on retail orders

Can be used in conjunction with other, existing retail offers across the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range. See nearest Van Centre for retail offers.

For full details visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/scrappage.html

