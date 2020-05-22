Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches “Back to work” offer with no payments for three months

As businesses gear up to get back to work, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering no upfront cost and no repayments for the first three months to customers purchasing vehicles through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services (VWCVFS) Contract Hire.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering ‘three months on us’ as part of its “Back to Work” finance package, after research found 7 out of 10 customers were concerned about their business† as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

To help support companies as they prepare to ramp up for business once again, the restart 2020 support is available across the range, including the new Volkswagen Transporter 6.1.

Customers starting new contract hire agreements will have nothing to pay upfront and no monthly payments for the first three months when purchasing stock vehicles. This means they could take delivery in June and have nothing to pay until November, followed by monthly payments of £279 for the Transporter 6.1* or £219 for the Caddy*. In addition, new Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) customers will also benefit from a deposit contribution, plus no repayments for the first three months (up to 3.5% APR Representative)**.

The “Back to Work” offer is available on all new vans purchased from now until 30 June 2020, as long as delivery of the vehicle is possible before 31 July 2020. Although showrooms remain closed for now in line with government guidance, Van Centres in England are currently able to hand over vehicles to customers, with appropriate safety and social distancing measures in place. Customers remain eligible for the offer of two services for £99^, and Business pack support of £500 is also available on the Caddy Startline model.

James Douglas, Head of Sales at Volkswagen Commercial Services, commented:

“We know that many businesses are apprehensive and there’s a good deal of uncertainty about how the rest of 2020 will play out across many of the industries we support.

“That’s why, as part of our Working With You brand promise, we wanted to take a load off, by offering the first three months on us. By doing so, UK companies won’t have to delay new van purchases, and can instead concentrate on driving their businesses forward.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles