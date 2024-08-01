Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: First photos of the new Transporter and Caravelle reveal innovative and versatile vehicles for professionals

Following on from the ID. Buzz and Multivan, the new Transporter product line completes Volkswagen’s latest range of vans with new panel van, Kombi, dropside and Caravelle models

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles presents the first photos of its completely new Transporter. Every technical detail and function has been improved compared with the predecessor. The new generation offers more space, more payload, more towing capacity, more efficiency and even more perfection. While Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has preserved the Transporter’s distinctive design, the brand has also transformed it ready for a new era. The seventh generation of the product line will be launched in three Transporter variants (Kombi, panel van and dropside) and also as a Caravelle (passenger transport). State-of-the-art turbodiesel, plug-in hybrid and electric drive systems power the vehicles. All-wheel drive is available as an option. In fact, there has never been such a wide array of vans on offer: with the new Transporter and Caravelle, the iconic ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, the versatile Multivan and the new California based on the Multivan, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has the ideal van for every customer.

The model range: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering the new Transporter as a panel van (load compartment for pure goods transport), panel van Plus (load compartment with second seat row for combined goods and passenger transport), Kombi (for passenger transport) and as a double cab variant (platform body with long wheelbase). The Kombi and panel van versions are optionally available with a high roof and an extended wheelbase. With its nine seats, the more exclusive Caravelle has been developed for commercial passenger transport – an ideal shuttle and large-capacity taxi. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will offer the Caravelle as an entry-level version, with a medium Life equipment specification, or as the top-of-the-line Style version. The Caravelle is also available with an extended wheelbase. Another version, the PanAmericana, is a cult favourite. With its robust all-terrain design and exclusive equipment details, this intrepid Bulli will be available based on the Transporter and Caravelle in the new generation.

New drive range: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is significantly expanding its range of drive systems with the debut of the new Transporter and Caravelle versions. In addition to the latest turbodiesel engines (TDI), both models will be available with both a plug-in hybrid drive and an all-electric drive. The pre-sales phase is already underway with three different TDI engine power options: 81 kW (110 PS), 110 kW (150 PS) and 125 kW (170 PS). The newly developed plug-in hybrid drive (eHybrid) with a system power of 171 kW (232 PS) can also already be ordered. Three electric drives with outputs of 100 kW (136 PS), 160 kW (218 PS) and 210 kW (286 PS) and a net battery capacity of 64 kWh will follow soon. In addition, there will be an electric version with reduced power and a smaller battery for urban delivery transport. The TDI and eHybrid models come with front-wheel drive. The 4MOTION all-wheel drive system is available as an option for the TDI versions from 110 kW. The all-electric models have rear-wheel drive; an all-wheel drive version is also planned here for a later date. The 125 kW TDI is equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard; this gearbox is also available as an option for the 110 kW TDI. An automatic gearbox is mandatory for the plug-in hybrid and electric models.

The Transporter in detail

Characteristic Bulli feeling: The driver’s door opens the door to the new world of the Volkswagen van. The seventh generation is no longer started by key, but generally by means of the starter button next to the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and the 13-inch infotainment display. The standard multifunction steering wheel is equipped with clearly arranged buttons. The infotainment system volume is adjusted using the steering wheel or a classic rotary knob. The handbrake lever has been discontinued and replaced by a switch for the parking brake located in the centre of the dash panel. Also new: the space-saving steering column selector lever in the automatic versions. It enables even better access to the load or passenger compartment. Large cup holders in the centre console, which has been moved forwards, (depending on equipment) as well as additional cup holders and practical stowage compartments at the top of the dash panel make everyday work easier. A hallmark feature of Bulli vans: the high and clear dash panel, the high seat position and the ergonomic layout of all controls.

Perfect usability: The new Transporter is 5,050 mm long (an extra 146 mm compared with the T6.1). Its wheelbase has been extended by 97 mm to 3,100 mm; a wheelbase extended by 400 mm will also be available as an option (total length: 5,450 mm). At 2,032 mm, the exterior width of the Transporter has grown by 128 mm compared with its predecessors (without exterior mirrors). The maximum width between the wheel housings has been increased by 148 mm to 1,392 mm. This makes it easy to stow Euro pallets. The load compartment length on the floor of the normal-wheelbase Transporter is 2,602 mm – this corresponds to an additional 61 mm; with an extended wheelbase, the load compartment length grows to 3,002 mm. Thanks to the increased length, width and wheelbase, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been able to significantly enlarge the load capacity of the new Transporter. The largest stowage volume of the versions with normal wheelbase is now 5.8 m3. The versions with long wheelbase and high roof will accommodate up to 9.0 m3. The Transporter can be equipped with up to six seats in the passenger compartment and various partitions.

Optimum energy supply: The electrical equipment is supplied with power by means of various interfaces, including USB-A, USB-C and 12 V sockets. Sockets for 230 V devices are available as optional equipment. In the diesel versions, the 230 V socket is always located on the driver’s seat frame. The Transporter with an electric drive will optionally also have two additional sockets in the area around the D-pillars. The total output of the 230 V system is up to 2,300 watts. This means that there is a suitable power source for any electrical device – from laptops to circular saws.

Increased payload and towing capacity: Despite its size, the new Transporter with a height of less than 2.0 metres (normal roof) fits into all conventional multi-storey car parks. With a turning circle of only 11.8 metres (normal wheelbase), it also masters tight bends effortlessly when manoeuvring. In addition, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has ensured that this automotive tool for professionals can also carry the weight of the volume it can transport: the maximum payload is up to 1.33 tonnes. And if even that is not enough, the new Transporter generation can pull trailers weighing up to 2.8 tonnes, depending on variant, to wherever the load is needed (predecessor: up to 2.5 tonnes).

Enhanced standard equipment: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has expanded the standard equipment package for its new Transporter models compared with the predecessors. Always on board from now on: LED headlights, LED tail light clusters, an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function, 12-inch digital instruments (Digital Cockpit), an infotainment system (including DAB+, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, online services and 13-inch touchscreen), a multifunction steering wheel, the Keyless Start system, rain sensor, Lane Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Dynamic Road Sign Display. The panel van is now also equipped with a partition as standard. The Kombi equipped with windows in the rear is characterised by three individual seats in the second row of seats and an audio system with six instead of four loudspeakers.

The Caravelle in detail

Nine seats as standard: The Caravelle is the ideal choice for a large-capacity taxi or shuttle bus. The entry-level version already offers a removable three-seat bench in the third row as standard, giving it a total of nine seats. Compared with the Transporter versions, the Caravelle features refined seat fabrics, side and curtain airbags in the cab and an audio system with ten loudspeakers. The medium Life equipment level is enhanced by features such as bumpers, exterior mirror housings and door handles painted in the vehicle colour, air conditioning system, armrests for the driver’s seat, a height-adjustable front passenger seat with lumbar support adjustment and armrests to match the driver’s seat, unique decorative trims, three additional USB ports in the passenger compartment and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Visually distinctive flagship version: The Caravelle Style can be recognised on the outside by its distinctive front with a dark contrasting strip, which includes an integrated chrome strip. The chrome trim is continued to the LED matrix headlights – equipped as standard in this case – which also contain the cornering light and poor weather light function. Compared with the Life version, other features of the Caravelle Style include LED tail light clusters with a custom light signature, privacy glass in the rear and 17-inch alloy wheels. Also standard: the keyless locking and starting system Keyless Access, electrically folding exterior mirrors, two-tone leatherette seats, distinctive applications in the interior, multifunction leather steering wheel, large centre console with cup holders, a three-zone automatic air conditioner with an additional control panel for the rear (in the headliner) and sun blinds in the second seat row. The Caravelle can be optionally refined with details such as a large panoramic roof and a Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers (including subwoofer).

The PanAmericana in detail

For particularly heavy-duty use: The fourth generation of the Transporter was available with a PanAmericana equipment package from 2001 onwards. With the fifth generation, the PanAmericana became an independent, exclusive version of the model, evolving into a cult classic. It was therefore clear that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles would also offer the product line’s seventh generation – now being shown for the first time – as a PanAmericana. And it will be available in conjunction with both the panel van models and the Caravelle. On the outside, the new PanAmericana is recognisable by its robust all-terrain trims on the side sills and wheel arches, grained bumpers designed for tough conditions and a painted radiator grille. Film wraps also protect the boot lid or rear wing doors in the lower area. Inside, this van welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated stainless steel inlays for the steps, high-gloss black applications in the dash panel and interior door handles in chrome. Other distinctive features include exclusive seat fabrics with PanAmericana lettering incorporated into the backrests as well as colour-coordinated contrasting seams. The Caravelle PanAmericana is equipped as standard with the new 19-inch Indianapolis alloy wheels (in black with a diamond-cut finish), which is also available as an option for the PanAmericana Transporter. The optional 4MOTION all-wheel drive perfectly complements the character and range of applications of both PanAmericana versions.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles