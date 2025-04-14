Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles EV customers enjoy 30,000 free miles with improved OVO offer

Customers can now enjoy up to 30,000 miles of free power1, when adding Charge Anytime to their OVO tariff

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ customers can now benefit from up to 30,000 miles of free power for their electric vehicles1, thanks to an improved offer with OVO, available until the end of May.

The offer is available to customers that buy or lease a fully-electric ID. Buzz, ID. Buzz Cargo, or e-Transporter, from a Volkswagen Van Centre.1

Customers simply need to add OVO’s Charge Anytime product to their energy tariff, to receive up to 30,000 free miles over a three-year period – 10,000 free miles when they first add Charge Anytime, plus 10,000 additional miles each year for two years when they stay with Charge Anytime.1

The Charge Anytime add-on also allows EV customers to benefit from a low and stable at-home charging rate of 7p per kWh, day or night, which can help customers save up to £620 per year.2

After 31 May, the previous offer will resume for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles EV customers: energy credit of up to 10,000 free miles at the time of purchase, and 1,000 miles each year for two years when they stay with Charge Anytime.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles