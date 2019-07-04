Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles doubles converted van market share in 2019

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ market share of converted vans has increased to 7% in the past 12 months

Brand forecasts further growth in 2020 with more Engineered To Go products due to be rolled out

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is expanding use of augmented reality headsets for conversion maintenance and repairs

Recognised Partner programme marks two years since launch with 17 converters now on board

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has more than doubled its share of the converted van market in the past 12 months – driven by its award-winning Recognised Partner programme and the launch of the Engineered To Go scheme.

The brand now owns seven per cent of the converted van market – up from three per cent at the start of 2018 – with further growth expected in 2020, as more Engineered To Go products, including refrigerated vehicles and minibuses are unveiled.

Demonstrating the professionalism behind the programme, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also announced the expansion of its augmented reality (AR) service to converters. This allows Van Centre technicians and technical experts at head office in Milton Keynes access to AR headsets that connect directly with the converters to help identify issues and carry out any repairs in real-time.

This helps to reduce vehicle downtime with vans spending less time off the road and, coupled with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Mobile Service Clinics and extended opening hours, completes a comprehensive aftersales support service which saves fleets and business money.

Nick Axtell, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Specialist Sales Manager, commented: “Our success in the van conversion segment is testament to more than two years of continued investment and effort by the business and our network of suppliers in the marketplace. We want every customer that walks through the door to experience the same seamless journey whether they’re purchasing a Crafter Tipper or leasing a standard Transporter panel van.

“The Recognised Partner programme, which celebrates its two-year anniversary this month, has been particularly successful and we’re delighted that the UK business model could now be replicated globally by the brand.”

The increase in volume follows the introduction of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Recognised Partner programme in July 2017, which offers buyers a matched warranty, aftersales support and type approval on all conversions bought through any of the 17 partners.

Furthermore, in January 2019 the brand launched its Engineered To Go scheme, which offers off-the-shelf conversions on Crafter models, with Caddy and Transporter due to be added soon, all available to buy through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centres. “

Axtell added: “We want to be the choice of base vehicle for converters and, at the same time, the customer favourite for completed conversions. All of this is part of our Working With You commitment to ensure owners can purchase the right van that perfectly suits the needs of their business.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

SOURCE: VW