Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: Delivery is starting: the first new Transporter and Caravelle vehicles are on their way to customers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has started the European market launch of its all-new Transporter and Caravelle generation

The market launch of the all-new Transporter and Caravelle is taking place to coincide with the 75th birthday of the Bulli – the icon among commercial vehicles. The product line spectrum comprises 13 body variants as well as three different drive systems with various output levels: turbodiesel (TDI), plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) and electric drive (e-Transporter and e-Caravelle). Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering the new Transporter and Caravelle throughout Europe. Taking Germany as an example: the Transporter panel van TDI can be configured here at prices starting at 36,780 euros1; the Caravelle TDI starts at 43,945 euros1 – net in each case. The Transporter panel van is available as an eHybrid at net prices from 46,453 euros1 and as an all-electric version from 46,213 euros1. The base price for the e-Caravelle is 55,480 euros (net); the Caravelle eHybrid will be launched in 2026.

Improvements in every area: The new Transporter and Caravelle generation offers more space, more body styles, a higher payload and greater economy. With its market launch and the upcoming delivery of the first customer vehicles, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also completing the biggest transformation in the history of the iconic Bulli van. One van for all has become an offering of no fewer than three product lines for a wide range of requirements: Transporter/Caravelle, Multivan/California and ID. Buzz/ID. Buzz Cargo.

81 kW to 210 kW: Three 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engines serve as the drive system basis for the new Transporter and Caravelle models: they deliver 81 kW (110 PS), 110 kW (150 PS) and 125 kW (170 PS) respectively. The TDI engines with an output of up to 110 kW are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 125 kW TDI is always combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox; this is optionally available for the 110 kW TDI. The TDI models from 110 kW upwards can also be ordered with all-wheel drive (4MOTION). The plug-in hybrid drive combined with a CVT automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive provides a system power of 171 kW (232 PS). The e-Transporter models are available with outputs of 85 kW (115 PS), 100 kW (136 PS), 160 kW (218 PS) and 210 kW (286 PS); the e-Caravelle can be ordered from 100 kW. The net battery capacity of the rear-wheel drive electric models is up to 64 kWh.

Significantly higher payload and towing capacity: The new Transporter can be configured as a panel van, Kombi and dropside and – depending on the version – with two wheelbases and two roof heights. The Caravelle is also available with two wheelbases. In the base version, both models are 5,050 mm long, which corresponds to an increase of 146 mm compared with the T6.1. With the extended wheelbase, the overall length is 5,450 mm. The long wheelbase is always used for the Transporter dropside with double cab. At 2,032 mm, the exterior width (without exterior mirrors) of all models has increased by 128 mm compared with their predecessors. In the standard version, the height is 1,984 mm (normal roof); in the case of the panel van with high roof, the height is just under 2.5 m. Depending on the version, a load capacity of between 5.8 m3 and 9.0m3 is therefore available. The payload and towing capacity have also increased: the maximum payload of up to 1.33 tonnes is 0.13 tonnes more than before; the maximum towing capacity has increased to up to 2.8 tonnes (previously 2.5 tonnes).

Ergonomic workplace: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has designed the driver’s workplace to be a professional and flexible work environment. The seats have a particularly ergonomic design. The spectrum here ranges from the four-way seat in the base versions to the optional individual seats with electric eight-way adjustment (front passenger: six-way) and four-way lumbar adjustment. The new cockpit landscape is arranged on an axis that is easy for the driver to see. It consists of the 12-inch digital instruments (Digital Cockpit with 30-cm diagonal) and the 13-inch touchscreen (33-cm diagonal) of the infotainment system. For the first time in a Volkswagen commercial vehicle, the interior mirror is optionally available as a digital screen – an important feature especially for vehicles with a partition. A dashcam function is additionally integrated in the mirror.

Three equipment lines for the Transporter, five for the Caravelle: The Transporter vans are available as the base Transporter version and as exclusive PanAmericana models; the dropside is always delivered in the base version. The Caravelle is offered in the base Caravelle version, as the medium specification Life, in the top version Style and also as a PanAmericana model. The latter models offer an all-terrain exterior equipment and a refined interior. In addition, the Transporter and Caravelle are available as an Edition special series with completely individualised equipment.

Impressive standard equipment: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has extensively expanded the standard equipment compared with the T6.1 generation. This is already shown by the base version of the Transporter. The following features are now always on board: LED headlights including Light Assist advanced main-beam control, LED tail light clusters, Digital Cockpit, 13-inch infotainment system (including DAB+, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and online services), multifunction steering wheel, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function, Keyless Start system, rain sensor, Lane Assist lane keeping system, Front Assist automatic emergency braking system and Dynamic Road Sign Display. The electrical equipment of the Transporter models is supplied with power by means of various interfaces, including USB-A, USB-C and 12 V sockets. Supply connections for 230 V devices are also available as an option. This means that there is a suitable power source for every electrical device.

1. All prices and standard equipment apply to the model range offered in Germany. The stated prices are net prices, as the Transporter and Caravelle are mainly purchased by companies.

1) e-Caravelle Style BEV: Consumption combined: 24,7 kWh/100 km; CO₂-Emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂-Klasse: A

