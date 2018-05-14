Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers 46,300 vehicles worldwide (+16.2 per cent) in April

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 46,300 vehicles to customers around the world in the month of April alone (+16.2 per cent). The markets in Western and Eastern Europe, as well as South America, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region all contributed significant increases.

Overall, deliveries in the period from January to April of 161,000 vehicles already reached the level of the same period of the previous year (161,700; -0.4 percent) and will continue to improve in May.

In Western Europe, 33,600 vehicles were delivered in April (+22.2 per cent). The German home market accounted for 14,900 vehicles out of this figure (+46.3 per cent). In Italy 1,700 vehicles were handed over to customers (+44.4 per cent), in the United Kingdom the figure was 3,600 vehicles (+10.0 per cent) and in France 1,800 vehicles (+5.9 per cent).

In Eastern Europe, the brand delivered 3,600 vehicles to customers in April (+12.8 per cent).

In South America (+24.3 per cent to 3,600 vehicles), in the Asia-Pacific region (+8.7 per cent to 1,900 vehicles) and in Africa (+6.5 per cent to 1,100 vehicles) deliveries of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also increased.

Overview of worldwide vehicle deliveries in April by model range:

22,100 vehicles from the T-model range (17,000; +29.8 per cent)

13,500 vehicles from the Caddy range (13,900; -3.1 per cent)

6,100 vehicles from the Amarok range (5,500; +11.1 per cent)

4,600 vehicles from the Crafter range (3,400; +35.4 per cent)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.