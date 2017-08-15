Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers 286,800 vehicles worldwide by July

In the first seven months of the year, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 286,800 vehicles from the T, Caddy, Crafter and Amarok series to customers all around the world. This represents an increase of 5.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Bram Schot, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand responsible for Sales and Marketing: “We are very satisfied with the continued good performance of our sales situation and we would like to thank our customers for their continued confidence in our products.” The excellent work of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ global dealer network also plays a special role in this, Schot continues.

In Western Europe vehicle deliveries increased by 4.3 per cent to 196,600 vehicles. Of this figure, the German home market accounted for 72,300 vehicles (+1.5 per cent). Also in the European core markets Italy (+11.5 per cent to 7,200 vehicles), France (+10.6 per cent to 12,500 vehicles) and Spain (+7.1 per cent to 8,800 vehicles), more vehicles were delivered. In Great Britain, the figure was 26,700 vehicles

(-2.3 per cent).

In Eastern Europe, 22,400 vehicles of the brand were delivered to customers. This corresponds to an increase of 17.6 per cent.

In North America (Mexico) deliveries increased by 48.7 per cent with 6,400 units. In South America (+16.1 per cent to 23,000 vehicles) and in the Asia-Pacific region (+14.3 per cent to 14,600 vehicles), Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also delivered more units than in the previous year.

The markets in Africa (-14.2 per cent to 7,400 vehicles) and the Middle East (-15.1 per cent to 16,200 vehicles) recorded declines in vehicle deliveries.

Overview of worldwide vehicle deliveries from January to July:

• 121,200 vehicles from the T model series (114,500; +5.8 per cent)

• 97,100 vehicles from the Caddy model series (90,200; +7.6 per cent)

• 44,100 vehicles from the Amarok model series (40,600; +8.3 per cent)

• 24,500 vehicles from the Crafter model series (26,900; -8.9 per cent)

The drop in deliveries of the Crafter is attributable to the model changeover.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.