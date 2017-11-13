Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 410,900 vehicles to the end of october

From January to the end of October, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 410,900 vehicles to customers worldwide. This represents an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In Western Europe, vehicle deliveries increased by 2.6 per cent in the first ten months of the year to 277,300 vehicles. In France 18,300 vehicles were handed over to customers (+15.7 per cent), in Italy the figure was 10,500 vehicles (+13.7 per cent) and in Spain 12,400 vehicles (+12.0 per cent). In Germany 101,600 units (-0.7 per cent) and in Great Britain 39,000 units (-6.0 per cent) were delivered.

In Eastern Europe deliveries of the brand increased by 17.1 per cent to 32,900 vehicles.

In North America (Mexico) deliveries increased by 30.3 per cent with 8,500 units. In South America (+24.7 per cent to 34,400 vehicles) and in the Asia-Pacific region (+19.3 per cent to 21,400 vehicles), Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also delivered more units than in the previous year.

The markets in Africa (-4.0 per cent to 12,100 vehicles) and the Middle East (-12.9 per cent to 24,300 vehicles) recorded declines.

Overview of worldwide vehicle deliveries in the first three quarters of the year:

170,100 vehicles from the T-model range (163,100; +4.3 per cent)

137,800 vehicles from the Caddy range (131,500; +4.8 per cent)

65,200 vehicles from the Amarok range (57,600; +13.2 per cent)

37,800 vehicles from the Crafter range (38,800; -2.5 per cent)

In October alone, the brand achieved growth in deliveries of 7.1 per cent (43,000 vehicles), due mainly to the 24.4 per cent increase in deliveries of the new Crafter compared to the same month of the previous year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.