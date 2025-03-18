Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles achieves solid result in 2024

In the past year, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) revamped its product portfolio, continued its restructuring efforts and achieved a solid result

In the past year, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) revamped its product portfolio, continued its restructuring efforts and achieved a solid result. At 15.12 billion euros, sales revenue was on a par with the previous year despite a 4 per cent decrease in sales and constant delivery figures. Although operating profit fell to 743 million euros (previous year: 873 million euros) due to restructuring measures, it is still significantly above the result of 2022 (527 million euros). The launch of a host of new models with three world premieres in 2024 alone ensures that VWCV is now well positioned with the best product portfolio in its history. It is on the back of this momentum that the Hanover-based brand kicks off the anniversary year of the legendary VW Bus, which rolled off the production line for the first time 75 years ago.

After a strong start with a record result in the first half of 2024 and a negative result in the third quarter, VWCV was able to keep the result solid year-on-year. After the discontinuation of the T6.1 in the summer, the new trio of VW Bus vehicles consisting of the ID. Buzz, Multivan and the new Transporter is now complete. The Transporter celebrated its world premiere at the IAA Transportation in September. By the beginning of March, 52,000 orders had already been placed for the new Transporter and Caravelle – showing how the new generation is building on the successes of its predecessors. Its presentation in September was already the third premiere last year. “We had announced that there would be a host of new models for 2024 – and we delivered,” says Carsten Intra, Chairman of the VWCV Brand Board of Management, summarising the model year. In March, VWCV presented another derivative of the all-electric VW Bus with the ID. Buzz GTX, followed in May by the all-new California based on the Multivan. “In addition to the premieres, there were updates for almost all other models – from the innovative 4Motion in the Multivan to the Caddy in the PHEV version and the new Crafter,” continues Intra. “We now have the best product offering for our business and leisure customers!”

Chief Finance Officer Michael Obrowski adds: “Our customers value the wide product range and the new, higher-quality equipment.” Sales revenue therefore remained constant at 15.12 billion euros last year (previous year: 15.33 billion euros), despite a slight decline in sales of 4 per cent to 404,000 vehicles. “The restructuring expenses as part of our GRIP programme have had a significant impact on the operating result, which fell to 743 million euros (previous year: 873 million euros). These expenses are an investment in our future, as they will sustainably improve our cost situation,” says Obrowski.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will continue its cost reduction efforts consistently in all areas this year as well. These activities are controlled by means of the “Top 10 Programme” known from previous years. Another focus in 2025 is the internationalisation of the product range. “We have just brought the ID. Buzz to North America – the bus is back,” says Lars Krause, member of the Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales at VWCV. “This year we are launching in new markets, mainly in the Asia region – for example, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong or Indonesia. This expansion will make an important contribution to increasing the all-electric share in our fleet. In 2025, we will achieve a double-digit percentage of our deliveries with our all-electric ID. Buzz, Transporter and Caravelle,” states Krause, describing the goal for the coming year.

75 years of the VW Bus

In 2025, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is celebrating the anniversary of an icon: 75 years of the VW Bus. It is the commercial vehicle with the longest production run in Europe. On 8 March 1950, the first Transporter – or T1 for short – left the production line in Wolfsburg. Since then, more than 12.5 million more VW Buses have followed – produced in Hanover from 1956. “This makes it the most successful European commercial vehicle of all time. And it has already been a cult vehicle for an eternity,” says Carsten Intra. From the T1 to the sixth generation T6.1, one platform always provided the basis for all derivatives – from the Transporter to camper van icons. But the era of electric mobility necessitated a transformation of the all-rounder and thus a paradigm shift: ‘One VW Bus for all’ therefore became ‘The right VW Bus for everyone’. The current Multivan marked the start of a new era in 2021 – a van designed for leisure and work, available for the first time with an optional plug-in hybrid drive. The first all-electric VW Bus in large-scale production followed in 2022 with the ID. Buzz. In 2025, the also new Transporter product line joins as the third model series – the “workhorse” of the trio with more payload, more towing capacity and more volume and available in BEV, diesel and hybrid versions. The current VW Bus range thus consists of three pillars with six base models: the Multivan and identical-design California, the ID. Buzz and the ID. Buzz Cargo commercial vehicle, as well as the Transporter and technically identical Caravelle shuttle version. They all carry the DNA of the multifunctional T1 in their design and layout to this day. Carsten Intra: “We founded the van segment 75 years ago – we are the original! Across all vehicle generations, no vehicle has more fans than the VW Bus. For 75 years, our products have been supporting our customers in everything they do. And that will be the case in the future as well.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles