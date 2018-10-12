Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: 371,500 deliveries from January until September (+1,0 per cent)

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 371,500 vehicles to customers worldwide in the first nine months of the year. Considering last year’s figures, it is an increase of 3,500 vehicles (+1.0 per cent). In Western Europe, 253,200 vehicles were delivered to customers (+1.5 per cent).

Of which 95,100 vehicles were supplied to customers in the domestic German market (+3.5 per cent). In the core markets Spain (10.5 per cent to 12,200 vehicles), Italy (+2.1 per cent to 9,200 vehicles) and Great Britain (+1.5 per cent to 36,200 vehicles), the brand also delivered more vehicles from January until September than in the same period of time last year.

In Eastern Europe Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles shipped 30,500 vehicles, an increase of 5.4 per cent. Overseas deliveries also increased in Africa (+28.3 per cent to 13,200 vehicles), South America (+13.0 per cent to 34,600 vehicles) and the Asia-Pacific region (+3.6 per cent 19,900 vehicles).

In North America (Mexico; -29.4 per cent to 5,500 vehicles) and in the Middle East (-32.6 per cent to 14,500 vehicles) fewer vehicles were handed over to customers due to the volatile market situations.

Overview of worldwide deliveries between January and September by product line:

152,100 vehicles from the T product line (153,800; -1.1 per cent)

119,700 vehicles from the Caddy product line (123,100; -2.8 per cent)

61,200 vehicles from the Amarok product line (57,800; +5.8 per cent)

38,600 vehicles from the Crafter product line (33,100; +16.5 per cent)

The WLTP type approval process is currently causing delays in the delivery of vehicles with passenger car registration.

About the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand:

All around the globe we offer the best transport solutions for our customers. As a stand-alone brand within the Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is responsible globally for the development, construction and sales of light commercial vehicles, producing the Transporter, Caddy, Crafter and Amarok ranges. In consultation with its customers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles draws up appropriate vehicle concepts, telematics and logistics solutions for the sparing use of resources at the highest possible level of efficiency. In 2017, the brand sold around 498,000 light commercial vehicles, produced at its sites in Hannover (D), Poznań (PL) and Września (PL) and Pacheco (ARG). Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles employs over 21,000 people globally.

