Volkswagen Classic honoured for successful electromobility campaign

Cause for celebration at Volkswagen Classic: The heritage division of the Wolfsburg-based group was named the winner of the “Campaign” category of the 2018 Automotive Brand Contest. The multifaceted history of electromobility at Volkswagen was successfully interpreted in a cross-media campaign and was honoured by the international jury of independent experts. The awards will be presented at the Mondial de l’Automobile in Paris at the start of October.
Electromobility enjoys a long tradition at Volkswagen. Back in the early 70s, electric-powered vehicles were already being developed and produced in Wolfsburg – at a time when other manufacturers had not yet dared to think about electromobility. Hamburg-based agency ‘dammannworks’ presented this fascinating and often forgotten part of Volkswagen’s history on a wide range of communication channels: these included advertisements, literature, online magazines and social media, as well as staging the history of E-mobility at Volkswagen at the world’s largest vintage car fair – the Techno Classica – in the spring of last year.
“We are delighted with this award. I would like to thank everyone involved in this successful and fascinating campaign,” said Dieter Landenberger, Head of Corporate History at Volkswagen. “We have been able to show that the topic of electromobility is by no means uncharted territory for us, and that E-mobility actually has a long tradition at Volkswagen.”
The Automotive Brand Contest is the only international design competition for automotive brands and is regarded as one of the most important events in the industry. The competition sees the German Design Council, which was formed in 1953 on the initiative of the Bundestag, present awards for outstanding product and communication design. It also draws attention to the elementary importance of brands and brand design in the automotive industry. The German Design Council is one of the world’s leading centres of excellence for communication and knowledge transfer in the field of design. Its membership includes more than 300 companies, while its while range of activities have one goal: To communicate the sustainable increase in brand value through the strategic use of design.
SOURCE: Volkswagen