Volkswagen Classic honoured for successful electromobility campaign

Cause for celebration at Volkswagen Classic: The heritage division of the Wolfsburg-based group was named the winner of the “Campaign” category of the 2018 Automotive Brand Contest. The multifaceted history of electromobility at Volkswagen was successfully interpreted in a cross-media campaign and was honoured by the international jury of independent experts. The awards will be presented at the Mondial de l’Automobile in Paris at the start of October.