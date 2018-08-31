Volkswagen Classic at GTI Coming Home 2018 in Wolfsburg: Seven icons with three letters

For the second time, Wolfsburg is hosting a full day devoted to the legendary Volkswagen sports car, which, since 1976, has been more synonymous with power, driving pleasure and attitude than virtually any other car – the Golf GTI12. Volkswagen Classic is represented by all seven generations of the GTI family on 1 September. The powerful Golf Mk2 Pikes Peak and rally ace Jochi Kleint will also be attending the GTI meet in Wolfsburg.