Volkswagen Classic at GTI Coming Home 2018 in Wolfsburg: Seven icons with three letters

For the second time, Wolfsburg is hosting a full day devoted to the legendary Volkswagen sports car, which, since 1976, has been more synonymous with power, driving pleasure and attitude than virtually any other car – the Golf GTI12. Volkswagen Classic is represented by all seven generations of the GTI family on 1 September. The powerful Golf Mk2 Pikes Peak and rally ace Jochi Kleint will also be attending the GTI meet in Wolfsburg.
For over 40 years, thousands have been fascinated by three magical letters: GTI. For many decades, another letter has played a major part in the lives of these fans, on day of the year in particular: W, for Wörthersee. Since 1982, tens of thousands of enthusiasts have flocked to the lake each year to celebrate their Volkswagen on a day devoted to the GTI. In 2017, an important new event was added to the calendar: GTI Coming Home in Wolfsburg. Those unable to get to the Wörthersee, or for whom one GTI get-together per year is simply not enough, celebrate their Volkswagen in Wolfsburg.
GTI family at Volkswagen Classic
When Volkswagen invited enthusiasts to the second major GTI party at the birthplace of the Golf, it goes without saying that Volkswagen Classic jumped at the chance. Volkswagen Classic will display seven examples of this Volkswagen icon around the Volkswagen Arena: from the original GTI and the Golf Mk2 GTI 16V to anniversary editions and the GTI Clubsport S, every generation of the GTI is represented. The youngest member of the family is also a record breaker: shortly before the get-together at the Wörthersee lake in 2016, Benjamin Leuchter, racing driver and instructor at the Volkswagen Driving Experience, set a new record for front-wheel drive production cars on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, clocking a time of 07:49.21 minutes in the special edition GTI Clubsport S.
Motorsport up close and personal: Jochi Kleint and the Golf Mk2 Pikes Peak
In 1987, the Golf Mk2 Pikes Peak and driver Jochi Kleint caused quite a stir at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: based on the Golf Mk2 GTI 16V and equipped with two engines working independently of each other, the ‘Power Golf’ was capable of generating 480 kW (652 PS). Professional rally driver Kleint and the original 1987 Golf Mk2 Pikes Peak will attend the GTI meet for Volkswagen Classic. The motorsport duo will also pass through the Volkswagen plant in the afternoon as part of the GTI parade.
Ice-cold late-summer pleasure
Volkswagen Classic also has a culinary classic in Wolfsburg: the ice cream ‘Bulli’. The Volkswagen Classic ice cream van, a lovingly designed T2, will be serving refreshing icy treats in style on Saturday.
You can find the GTI icons, autograph opportunities with Jochi Kleint and the Volkswagen Classic ice cream van at the Volkswagen Arena from 10:00 on 1 September 2018.
