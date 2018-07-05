Volkswagen celebrates German premiere of I.D. VIZZION1) in Berlin

Future flagship of the new e-vehicle generation is a highlight of the mobility exhibition DRIVING VIZZIONS TO REALITY at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

Brand presents innovative concepts for an emission-free and fully-connected mobility future

Variety of interactive experiencing offers about electric mobility, virtual reality, driver assistance systems, and Volkswagen WE Services in a in a fresh and colorful environment

The future flagship of the electrically driven I.D. family is presented in Germany for the very first time. From today on, the concept study I.D. VIZZION is a major highlight at the exhibition DRIVING VIZZIONS TO REALITY at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum in Berlin. Having had its world premiere at the Geneva Motorshow this March, the limousine embodies the brand’s realistic vision of tomorrow’s Volkswagen: pioneering in design, technology, quality – and unconditionally made for e-mobility. The most personal, Volkswagen-Studie I.D. VIZZION emotional and indivual Volkswagen of all times is one out of many attractions at the mobility exhibition that displays innovative concepts for an emission-free and fully-connected mobility future until 14th October 2018, in a 650-square- meter-show.

Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Sales, Marketing and After Sales, said at the opening gala: „The driving idea of DRIVING VIZZIONS TO REALITY is to open our gates to the future and make people experience the transformation of Volkswagen towards a holistic mobility provider.”

Already by now, Berlin exhibition visitors can experience the advantages of e-mobility, autonomous driving and digital connectivity services, embedded in a fresh and colorful environment. In the show, both Batak Pro und RoboKeeper playfully prove that today‘s technology works faster, more precisely and more reliably than the human ability to react.

Among the exhibits will also be the I.D. CROZZ 2), an electrically-driven concept car mixture of SUV and four-door coupé, in August and September. In August, indoor-test drives with the I.D. Cityskater 3) are available. The folding Last-Mile-Surfer will be fabricated by Volkswagen Sachsen at St. Egidien near Zwickau, starting this autumn. In July and August, test drives with the Volkswagen e-Golf 4) and the new Volkswagen Touareg 5) will also take place, under guidance of Volkswagen Driving Experience coaches.

Like at the motor shows in Shanghai and Geneva, the I.D. VIZZION will of course cause be the strongest attraction among the visitors, the concept car being most future-advanced. Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen Head of Design: „The I.D. VIZZION is being published after the compact I.D.6), the SUV crossover I.D. CROZZ and the e-camper I.D. BUZZ 7). It is well prepared to drive fully autonomously and can easily be directed by Augmented Reality, gestures, and voice. The customers have a grand private lounge at their disposal, including a smart chauffeur. On demand, the I.D. VIZZION will be delivered without steering wheel or pedals in later versions. “

Passengers in the limousine gain more personal space, as they reach their destination without any steering activities, enabling them to enjoy their leisure time. In a special future survey, visitors of DRIVING VIZZIONS TO REALITY can vote on how they would take advantage of their freedom: for example, by communicating, reading, online-shopping or just relaxing. Their statements will be sent to a “Future Track” in the form of colored bowls, the marble run beneath the ceiling projecting light and color pulses into the exhibition space.

The exhibition at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum, Unter den Linden 21, 10117 Berlin, is opened daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m..

1) 2) 3 6) 7)Studies

4)e-Golf with 100 kW (136 PS) electric-engine and 1-speed automatic: power consumption, kWh/100 km: combined 12.7; CO2 emissions combined, g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+.

5)Volkswagen Touareg: fuel consumption, l / 100 km: urban 8.1 / out of town 6.2 / combined 6.9; CO2 emissions combined, g / km: 182; Efficiency class: C

