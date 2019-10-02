Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus takes another step towards manufacturing electric trucks in Brazil

Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus is speeding up the introduction of electric trucks to Brazil: as well as configuring new models using the exclusive new solution, the company has just announced the formation of a pioneering e-Consortium at its Resende development and production complex. The decision was made official by Roberto Cortes, the company`s President and CEO, during TRATON GROUP`s Innovation Day in Sweden. Cortes is also one of the GROUP`s Board members.

This is the first time in the world that a vehicle manufacturer has established a complete support structure for its electric trucks, from manufacturing the vehicles to setting up the charging infrastructure and managing the life cycle of the battery pack, leveraging the commitment of the company’s fully integrated supply chain. With this new concept, the e-Consortium will facilitate access to electric technology in the commercial vehicle sector.

The company continually improves the technology used in its vehicles. To achieve this, VWCO has developed a patented engineering solution for its electric vehicles underpinned by a flexible architecture which supports the rapid integration into the vehicle of components sourced from the TRATON GROUP and its alliance partners. This innovative approach demonstrates VWCO`s ability to develop electric vehicles and the company`s commitment to supporting TRATON`s strategy to become a Global Champion in the sector.

It is in this context that the VW e-Delivery range continues to expand, as the company studies the entry-level commercial vehicle segment in addition to the current 11 and 14-ton models. Being shown internationally for the first time, the VW e-Delivery 4-ton model has been developed with the same flexible architecture solution used in the other vehicles in the electric range.

“The TRATON GROUP was formed a little more than four years ago to transform the world’s transport industry. Since VWCO`s foundation in 1981, we have been revolutionizing the truck and bus market and we continue to pursue that objective, investing R$1.5 billion up to 2021.” Roberto Cortes goes on to say: “Our team has conceived and built a pioneering technological configuration and a business model that will enable us to introduce our range of commercial electric vehicles on the world’s transport market.”

This expertise has enabled a historical agreement between the multinational brewer Ambev and VW Caminhões e Ônibus. Last year, Ambev signed a purchase intention to have by 2023 more than 1/3 of Ambev partner distribution fleet made up of Volkswagen electric trucks. The initiative involves 1,600 clean-powered vehicles and it is the largest project of its kind in the world announced to date.

VWCO`s innovative technology is being tested by journalists for the first time in Europe. “We`re ready for all the solutions. Above all, our aim is to support TRATON`s mission to become a Global Champion in the transportation industry,” emphasizes the President and CEO of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus.

SOURCE: TRATON