Volkswagen California gets travel down to a fine art for 30th anniversary

To celebrate 30 years of the iconic California campervan, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released a travel guide featuring the 30 best places to visit in the UK as voted for by passionate owners.

The ultimate list of locations includes popular hotspots like Durdle Door in Dorset and Lake Windermere in the Lake District as well as hidden gems like Tintagel in Cornwall and Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire. The anniversary guide can be downloaded here: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/models/california-30-years.html.

A ‘Thirty Years of Adventure’ Volkswagen California mural inspired by the best locations in the guide has also been commissioned. The mural, produced by artist Jo Hicks, features the original T3 Volkswagen California and current T6 California 30 Years edition surrounded by some of the classic symbols of the great British holiday. It will be on display for the entire month of November on a feature wall at 77 Clerkenwell Rd, Hatton Wall, London, EC1N 8HX.

The legendary Volkswagen California was first released in 1988 and since then has been the symbol of individual freedom, unforgettable holidays and pure adventure. Alongside the special travel guide, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also produced a limited run of 999 unique California 30 Years models with just 30 destined for the UK.

Sarah Cox, head of marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Volkswagen California is one of the most iconic models on the road and has been the campervan of choice for so many families holidaying in the UK over the past 30 years. As well as our limited edition model, we’re marking the anniversary with our unique travel guide so owners can get the most out of their holidays and explore some of the nation’s hidden gems.

“The mural is an outstanding piece of artwork which really encapsulates everything the Volkswagen California is about and is the ideal way to mark a very special birthday.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

SOURCE: Volkswagen