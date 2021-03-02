Volkswagen California and Grand California awarded five stars by the Caravan and Motorhome Club

The Volkswagen California 6.1 and Grand California have been handed five-star ratings in the prestigious Motorhome & Campervan Design Awards Buyers Guide for 2021, by The Caravan & Motorhome Club.

The Volkswagen California 6.1 received a glowing five-star rating by the Caravan and Motorhome Club in its Buyers Guide for 2021. The model finished comfortably at the top of its sector, praised for its premium comfort, state-of-the art connectivity, and extensive driver assistance technology.

The Volkswagen Grand California also fought off tough competition to finish top in the ‘Fixed Roof Van Conversions Over 6 metres’ category also receiving a five-star rating. The Grand California’s spacious yet detailed interior coupled with its unrivalled reliability helped it take the top spot.

The Motorhome & Campervan Design Awards Buyers Guide is packed full of vital information and reviews to advise customers on their next campervan or motorhome purchase.

The guide, put together by The Caravan & Motorhome Club, boasts a distinguished line-up of industry experts who extensively examine every vehicle in all categories to decide its rating.

With staycations soaring in popularity in 2020 and set to remain the top choice for families this summer, both the California and Grand California provide luxury, comfort and adventure for those looking to explore further afield this year.

Kate Thompson, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded five-star ratings for both of our campervans in such a reputable guide. These ratings by the Caravan & Motorhome Club cement our vehicles as the best on the market in each category and the camper of choice for many as they look to explore some of the UK’s most popular destinations this summer.”

Nick Lomas, Director General of the Caravan and Motorhome Club commented: “Our expert panel of judges have spent thousands of hours going through an immense amount of data, reviewing 106 new motorhomes, campervans, pop-tops and A-Class vehicles to provide buyers with an in-depth guide to the leisure vehicle market.

“We are delighted to award five stars to both the Volkswagen California and Grand California, these vehicles offer customers comfort, space, reliability and excellent design.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen