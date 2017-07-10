Volkswagen brand deliveries rise in June

The Volkswagen brand delivered 512,700 vehicles to customers worldwide in June 2017, an increase of 4.0 per cent compared with the previous year. In total, 2,935,100 vehicles from the Volkswagen brand were handed over to customers worldwide in the first half of the year, representing a slight increase of 0.3 per cent on the prior-year figure.

Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “The Volkswagen brand saw worldwide deliveries increase in June as well as overall for the first half of the year, and recorded strong growth in China and other key regions. There was a robust increase in the South America region even though further products will only be launched towards the end of the year. In the USA, the Atlas got off to a successful start in the first two months of sales and helped the brand outpace market growth. The Tiguan is an important global catalyst and will be also launched on the North American market in the second half of the year. Other new models such as the Polo, Arteon and Tiguan Allspace give us further grounds for optimism as regards the second half of the year.”

The main trends in the individual regions in June were as follows:

In Europe, deliveries remained stable overall at 163,500 units. The Volkswagen brand reported strong growth in deliveries in Austria (+10.7 per cent), Switzerland (+6.0 per cent) and in the Scandinavian markets of Finland (+6.6 per cent) and Denmark (+10.6 per cent). Meanwhile, the decline (-5.2 per cent) in the home market of Germany affected the performance in Western Europe (-2.1 per cent).

The Volkswagen brand reported significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe, with deliveries increasing by 15.2 per cent. The main driver of this positive development was Russia, where deliveries grew by 18.3 per cent.

Deliveries in the USA ran at 27,400 units, 15.0 per cent up on the figure for the previous year. The Volkswagen brand now has a presence in a further key segment in the North American market with the launch of the Atlas SUV, where deliveries to customers began mid-May.

34,800 vehicles were handed over to customers in South America, an increase of 21.5 per cent. A key driver of this positive trend was the market in Argentina, where 10,500 vehicles were delivered to customers, an increase of 46.9 per cent.

The Volkswagen brand continued on its positive growth course in China in June. 232,400 vehicles were delivered to customers in the brand’s largest market, representing a rise of 5.4 per cent. Strong momentum came from the Magotan, with deliveries totaling 18,300 (+62.7 per cent). 5,300 customers took delivery of the new Teramont SUV in its third month of sales. The Tiguan family was also much in demand, with deliveries in June running at 27,300 models.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.