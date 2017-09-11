Volkswagen brand boosts deliveries in August by 9.3 percent

In August 2017, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 495,200 vehicles throughout the world. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, commented: “In August, the positive trend in demand for Volkswagen models continued in all sales regions – a development that was already in evidence in the second quarter. Especially growth in South and North America as well as China is increasingly dynamic. Volkswagen is also growing in Europe, with the exception of Germany.”

The main trends in August were as follows: In Western Europe (without Germany), 48,600 vehicles were handed over to customers, corresponding to a rise of 1.5 percent compared with August 2016. Growth was driven by demand for the Tiguan and the general increase in demand in the SUV segment. In the home market of Germany, 37,000 vehicles were handed over to customers, 11.2 percent fewer than in August 2016. As in the case of European markets, the model replacement of the Polo also affected deliveries here. In addition, the diesel debate, which has continued over the summer months, has led to a certain reluctance on the part of purchasers. The extension in leasing terms for employees also had an impact. In Central and Eastern Europe the Volkswagen brand achieved further growth. Deliveries in the region rose by 14.1 percent to 10,700 vehicles. The main impetus was provided by Russia with a marked increase of 16.1 percent. In the USA, the positive trend continues. Here, 32,000 vehicles were handed over to customers in August, representing an increase of 9 percent compared with August 2016. In Canada, the brand handed 9,000 vehicles over to customers, corresponding to a rise of 71.9 percent. Volkswagen therefore recorded an all-time record in Canada in this month. This positive development was driven by the market launch of the Atlas SUV and the e-Golf. At 40,500 vehicles, deliveries in the South America region were 68.1 percent higher than the previous year. A key contribution was made by the market of Brazil, where deliveries rose by 91.8 percent to a total of 25,500 vehicles. The Volkswagen brand continued its upward trend in its largest market, China, in August. 265,400 vehicles were handed over to customers in the largest national market. Demand for SUVs continued at a high level. 7,500 units of the newly introduced Teramont were delivered to customers. An increase of 60.7 percent in deliveries of the Tiguan family was recorded. With 16,300 vehicles handed over to customers, the Magotan achieved growth of 33.0 percent, while deliveries of the Lamando rose by 21.8 percent to 13,800 units Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen brand Deliveries to customers by markets August

2016 August

2017 Change (%) Jan.-August 2016 Jan.-August 2017 Change (%) Europe 106,900 105,300 -1.5% 1,127,900 1,119,800 -0.7% Western Europe 89,600 85,600 -4.4% 984,300 954,200 -3.1% Germany 41,700 37,000 -11.2% 383,400 355,700 -7.2% Central and Eastern Europe 17,200 19,700 +14.1% 143,700 165,500 +15.2% Russia 6,200 7,200 +16.1% 45,600 54,000 +18.4% North America 51,800 55,500 +7.2% 378,300 386,200 +2.1% USA 29,400 32,000 +9.0% 207,200 220,300 +6.4% South America 24,100 40,500 +68.1% 233,600 277,300 +18.7% Brazil 13,300 25,500 +91.8% 154,500 168,800 +9.3% Asia-Pacific 253,700 278,400 +9.8% 1,961,200 1,998,600 +1.9% China 241,300 265,400 +10.0% 1,844,300 1,889,900 +2.5% Worldwide 453,200 495,200 +9.3% 3,827,200 3,897,200 +1.8%

