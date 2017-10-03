Volkswagen: Born confident? Order your T-Roc today!

Volkswagen is shaking up the SUV sector with the arrival of its stylish new compact SUV: the T-Roc. And, echoing the new car’s marketing tagline, those ‘born confident’ are from today being invited to order the new model at Volkswagen Retailers nationwide.

To secure one of the initial 1,000 new T-Rocs on offer, and become among the first in the UK to drive it when cars arrive in showrooms and deliveries begin in December, buyers are today being invited to visit their local Retailer to order their new car.

It is anticipated that demand for the initial cars will be strong, even before a more comprehensive line-up of T-Roc trim levels opens for order in December, and as an extra incentive this first group of 1,000 retail buyers are being offered smart T-Roc accessory running boards – worth £565 – free of charge, further helping them stand out from the SUV crowd.

The T-Roc sees Volkswagen enter a new market segment with this stylish and sporty model. Sitting beneath the established and extremely popular Tiguan SUV, and above the forthcoming new T-Cross small SUV, the T-Roc represents a key element of Volkswagen’s ongoing SUV offensive.

Form and function

A wide and long stance allied to a relatively low roofline and steeply raked C-pillar underscore not only the T-Roc’s sporting style but also its dynamic and engaging ride and handling characteristics.

T-Roc measures 4,234 mm long (252 mm shorter than the Tiguan), and it has a 2,603 mm wheelbase. The SUV’s width is 1,819 mm (excluding door mirrors), and its height is 1,573 mm. For comparison, the current Golf measures 4,255 mm long, 1,799 mm wide (excluding mirrors), 1,452 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,637 mm.

Luggage space in the five-seat T-Roc is generous. Indeed the five-seat car has one of largest luggage compartments in its class – measuring 445 litres when loaded up to the top of the second row seat backrests.

Its styling is also defined by its short overhangs: (831 mm front, 800 mm rear) and large track widths of 1,546 mm (front) and 1,541 mm (rear).

Discussing the T-Roc’s distinctive looks Volkswagen Head of Design, Klaus Bischoff, said: “Volkswagen has created another authentic SUV with the new T-Roc. In launching this crossover we are also bringing a very expressive, even ‘sassy’, design to the streets. This emotional component makes it likeable. The T-Roc is therefore equally well suited for the urban world as it is for great adventures.”

Your car, your way

When all versions are available to order the T-Roc will be offered in S, SE, Design, SEL and R-Line trims, with a generous standard specification throughout.

Standard-fit items across the range include 2Zone electronic climate control; Composition Media infotainment system with eight-inch colour touch-screen, Bluetooth telephone and audio connection, DAB radio reception, USB connectivity and charging, and 6 x 20W speakers; minimum 16-inch alloy wheels and extensive passive and active safety equipment.

Personalisation and style are key elements of the new car’s appeal, and Volkswagen in the UK will offer an expansive range of colour, trim and equipment options.

Design models, in particular, offer a wide variety of styling features, and enhanced choice. Aside from advanced features such as chrome-effect trapezoid exhaust tailpipe surrounds left and right, the T-Roc Design will offer a choice of contrasting roof, A-pillar and door mirror housing colours; rear tinted glass from B-pillar backwards; and sport-styled bumpers with silver-metallic underbody protection.

Inside, Design models will provide a choice of coloured dashpad and interior door panels alongside standard-fit features such as ambient lighting in the front footwells and light strips below the front door trims.

Meanwhile Volkswagen interface designers have further developed the Active Info Display (10.3-inch display diagonal) and its high-quality graphics (133 dpi) for new T-Roc, elevating the range of functions to a whole new level. Standard on SEL models, and optionally available on other T-Rocs (excluding S), the new Active Info Display now offers an interplay with the car’s specific infotainment system to create a digital and interactive cockpit.

The systems have been customised for a maximum range of online services and apps via smartphone and Volkswagen Car-Net. The phone and media library have also been integrated optimally. Both of these functions can be displayed and controlled via the Active Info Display, as well as via the infotainment system.

The 8.0-inch infotainment systems can be extended with App Connect (integrated MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ from Google). In addition, Volkswagen also offers the “Security & Service” package in the new T-Roc which provides support in a wide variety of situations. Highlights include Emergency Service, Automatic Accident Notification and Roadside Assistance.

In conjunction with Discover Navigation, various online services can also be used via “Guide & Inform”. They include Online POI search, Online destination import, Filling station (location and price), News, Car park (location and price), Weather and Online traffic information.

Engineered to perform

Like its larger Tiguan sibling, the new T-Roc will in time be offered with a broad range of turbocharged engines: three petrol engines (TSI) and two diesels (TDI) units, with – depending on engine choice – the option of manual or DSG automatic gearboxes and in front- or 4MOTION all-wheel drive formats.

Every all-wheel drive version of the T-Roc also has 4MOTION Active Control with driving profile selection as standard. The system is operated via 4MOTION Active Control on the centre console. The driver uses it to activate four higher-level modes and various pop-up menus. When the rotary switch is turned to the left, one of the two on-road profiles is activated: ‘Street’ and ‘Snow’.

When the switch is turned to the right, the two off-road modes are available: ‘Offroad’ (automatic setting of off-road parameters) or ‘Offroad Individual’ (variable settings). 4MOTION Active Control adapts relevant assistance systems to the driving situation in seconds.

Driving Profile Selection is also included as standard in 4MOTION models. It allows the driver to individually control – depending on standard and optional equipment available – parameters for DSG; automatic air conditioning; electromechanical power steering; Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Five profiles – Comfort, Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual – are available. For models with front-wheel drive, Driving Profile Selection can be specified as an option.

Petrol engines:

1.0 TSI, 115 PS, 200 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

1.5 TSI, 150 PS, 250 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

1.5 TSI, 150 PS, 250 Nm, 7-speed DSG, front-wheel drive

1.5 TSI, 150 PS, 250 Nm, 7-speed DSG, 4MOTION

2.0 TSI, 190 PS, 320 Nm, 7-speed DSG, 4MOTION

Diesel engines:

1.6 TDI, 115 PS, 250 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

2.0 TDI, 150 PS, 340 Nm, 6-speed manual, front-wheel drive

2.0 TDI, 150 PS, 340 Nm, 6-speed manual, 4MOTION

2.0 TDI, 150 PS, 340 Nm, 7-speed DSG, front-wheel drive

From today (3 October), in the initial launch phase, the following precise

T-Roc engine and trim levels are available to order across the UK:

SE 1.0 TSI, 115 PS, 6-speed manual

SE 1.5 TSI EVO, 150 PS, 6-speed manual

Design 1.0 TSI, 115 PS, 6-speed manual

Design 1.5 TSI EVO, 150 PS, 6-speed manual



SEL 1.5 TSI EVO, 150 PS, 6-speed manual

SEL 2.0 TSI, 190 PS, 4MOTION 7-speed DSG

In its most potent 2.0 TSI 190 PS form, and mated to a 7-speed DSG, the

T-Roc will sprint from rest to 62 mph in 7.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 134 mph. Meanwhile, the 1.0 TSI 115 PS-equipped car will offer 55.4 mpg* on the EU’s combined cycle, with CO 2 emissions of 117 g/km.

Assistance when you need it

The new T-Roc is based on Volkswagen’s impressively flexible modular transverse matrix (MQB). All of the brand’s MQB models – currently ranging from the forthcoming new Polo to the US-built Atlas SUV – are characterised by their dynamic proportions and generous interior space which results from the axles being ‘pushed outward’ towards the front and rear.

In its market segment, the T-Roc is in a league of its own when it comes to its assistance systems. By virtue of its MQB architecture, standard features on all T-Roc vehicles include: Automatic Post-Collision Braking; the active lane keeping system Lane Assist; the Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring; and City Emergency Braking.

All T-Roc Design models are also equipped with the Driver Alert System. Other options include eleven additional assistance systems. An overview of the assistance systems is:

Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (active from 18 mph to 130 mph with manual gearbox, 0 to 130 mph with DSG)

Dynamic Road Sign Display

Rear View camera system

Lane change system with Rear Traffic Alert

Blind Spot Monitor lane change system (available early 2018)

Lane Assist lane keeping system

Park Assist park-steering assistant with manoeuvre braking function

Traffic Jam Assist (available early 2018)

Emergency Assist (available early 2018)

Proactive occupant protection system

Driver Alert System

Light Assist main-beam control system

High end options available for the new T-Roc (depending on trim level) include an electrically operated tailgate; electrically operated sliding/tilting panoramic sunroof; ‘Vienna’ leather upholstery; wireless smartphone charging**; and a 400-watt, six-speaker, audio system by BeatsAudio.

Commenting on the early-anticipated arrival of new T-Roc to UK pricelists the Director of Volkswagen UK, Alison Jones, said: “The arrival of T-Roc, and the launch of this early wave of 1,000 cars for the keenest buyers, marks a major step in our brand’s ongoing SUV offensive. It is stunning to look at, and contains all the tech you would expect in a car today.

“The level of interest we have seen in this exciting new car, even before its physical arrival at the end of the year, has been unprecedented. I’m sure it will mark a significant step in Volkswagen’s ongoing expansion and growth in the UK, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the first cars on the road here before Christmas.”

For more details on all the new T-Roc, together with brochures and pricing, and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

